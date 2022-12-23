International
Covid increases in China, reaching 37 million cases per day | Smart news
Covid cases are rising in China after the government’s decision earlier this month to suddenly relax its strict Covid mitigation policies.
About 248 million people in the country were infected with Covid during the first 20 days of December, according to the minutes of an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission.News Bloomberg reported on Friday. This means that 37 million people a day can get sick with the virus.
Modelers predict the country will see close to a million deaths in the coming months if it continues on its current path, according to a non-peer-reviewed preprint paper published this month in medRxiv.
Either way, the coming months are likely to be quite challenging for China. Christopher Murraydirector of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, a global health research institute at the University of Washington, said in a video earlier this month. The world’s most at-risk populations are those that have largely avoided transmission and have gaps in vaccination. And this is exactly the case for China.
China’s strategy for fighting the virus in recent years has been to keep cases as close to zero as possible by imposing strict lockdowns, travel restrictions, workplace closures and daily testing, even as the rest of the world returns to life. normal. . The policy, known as zero-Covid, has kept the country’s deaths low, at about 5,200 (compared to 1.1 million in the United States), although questions are raised on the country’s official data.
Mass protests have grown against the restrictions, with protesters saying they have slowed economic growth and pushed millions into poverty, Suzanne Sataline writes for Smithsonian magazine. Earlier this month, the country began dismantling its zero-Covid policy.
But China’s population is vulnerable. A significant proportion of people over 80 have not been vaccinated, Murray says in the video. Since November 28, 65.8 percent of those over 80 had their initial shot, but of that group, only 40 percent had received a booster since Nov. 11. Of the entire population of China, only 56 percent have received three doses of vaccines.
According to the preprint, lifting restrictions at the same time in all provinces could make the country exceed the capacity of increasing hospitals by 1.5 to 2.5 times.
China has nine domestically developed COVID vaccines approved for use, but none have been updated to target the Omicron variant, reports Reuters Thomas Peter and Alessandro Diviggiano. Chinese shots are not mRNA vaccines like Pfizers and Modernas, but instead are made from an inactive form of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The country has also changed the way it counts Covid, with only a few official deaths reported since lifting its restrictions. Only death that wasdirectly caused by respiratory failureare numbered, officials said. Monday officials reported two deaths, the first since early December. On Tuesday, the country reported five more.
However, crematoria and funeral homes are struggling to meet demand, it reports French Media Agency(AFP). A staff member at a funeral business in Shenyang city tells the publication that bodies were left unburied for up to five days because crematoria are absolutely full.
It is three or four times busier than in previous years. We are cremating over 40 bodies a day when before it was only a dozen or so, a worker in Guangzhou tells AFP. When asked if the deaths were linked to Covid, a Chongqing crematorium employee told the publication: We’re not sure you should ask the managers in charge.
The increase in cases has led to the consumption of anti-fever medications and tranquilizers. The price of ibuprofen has quadrupled in an eastern Chinese city, forcing it to sell pills individually, report David Pierson, Isabelle Qian, Olivia Wang and Tiffany May. New York Times.
Researchers say steps can be taken to reduce deaths, including increasing vaccinations, reinstating some travel restrictions and widespread masking. Nature News Smriti Mallapaty. If 85 percent of the population receives a fourth dose different from previous vaccines, and if the use of antiviral drugs is increased, deaths could be reduced by up to 35 percent, the preprint suggests.
It’s never too late to flatten the curve, Xi Chenan economist at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, who studies China’s public health system, says Nature News.
