Polar bear numbers are declining in Canada’s Western Hudson BayExBulletin







change the subtitles Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP, File Polar bears in Canada’s western Hudson Bay at the southern tip of the Arctic are continuing to die in large numbers, a new government study of land carnivores has found. Females and bear cubs are having a particularly hard time. Researchers surveyed western Hudson Bay, home of Churchill, the city dubbed the “Polar Bear Capital of the World,” by air in 2021 and estimated there were 618 bears, compared with 842 in 2016, when they were last surveyed. “The current decline is much greater than I would have expected,” said Andrew Derocher, a biology professor at the University of Alberta who has studied Hudson Bay polar bears for nearly four decades. Derocher was not involved in the study. Since the 1980s, bear numbers in the region have declined by nearly 50%, the authors found. The ice essential to their survival is disappearing. Polar bears rely on the frozen ocean water of Arctic sea ice that shrinks in summer with warmer temperatures and forms again in the long winter. They use it to hunt, perching near holes in the thick ice to spot seals, their favorite food, coming up for air. But while the Arctic has warmed twice as fast as the rest of the world due to climate change, sea ice is breaking up earlier in the year and taking longer to freeze in the fall. This has left many polar bears living throughout the Arctic with less ice on which to live, hunt and reproduce. Polar bears are not only critical predators in the Arctic. For years, before climate change began to affect people around the globe, they were also the most recognizable face of climate change. Researchers said the concentration of deaths in young bears and females in western Hudson Bay is alarming. “These are the kinds of bears that we’ve always predicted would be affected by changes in the environment,” said lead author Stephen Atkinson, who has studied polar bears for more than 30 years. Young bears need energy to grow and cannot survive for long periods without enough food, and female bears struggle because they spend so much energy feeding and raising offspring. “This certainly raises issues about continued sustainability,” Derocher said. “This is the reproductive engine of the population.” The reproductive capacity of polar bears in Western Hudson Bay will decrease, Atkinson said, “because you simply have fewer young bears surviving to adulthood.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/23/1145327852/polar-bears-canada-hudson-bay-dropping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos