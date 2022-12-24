CELSYS News





From June 23, Celsys opens its 24th International Illustration Competition to artists worldwide. The theme of the 24th edition is Skies, Space and Stars. We look forward to seeing original illustrations from around the world. 24th International Illustration Competition

https://www.facebook.com/notes/clip-studio-paint/1495365724003471/ Illustration: Star Shooters Vicki Tsai We regularly hold illustration contests open to the whole world! Our previous competition saw more than 3,500 entries from 92 countries. This competition aims to support creators around the world and encourage more artists to create illustrations. Contest winners will receive cash prizes and other prizes, as well as showcase their work to a wider audience through various media such as Facebook and Twitter. International Illustration Competition

Themes Skies, Space and Stars business hours Submission period: 23 June – 15 July 2020 23:59 (GMT)/16 July 08:59 (KST)

Result Notification: Thursday, August 6, 2020 (subject to change) How to apply Submit illustrations using the application form. Images must be in PNG or JPG format and can be up to 5MB. Fanart cannot be accepted. For details, please see the Clip Studio Paint Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/notes/clip-studio-paint/1495365724003471/ Awards and Prizes Grand Prize: 200,000 JPY

Second place: 50,000 JPY

Place 2–5: 10,000 JPY or download version of Clip Studio Paint EX

Place 6–10: Download version of Clip Studio Paint PRO or 5000 GOLD*

Honorable Mentions (10 winners): 1000 GOLD (worth approx. 10 USD) for use in Clip Studio services, a discount code on Clip Studio Paint or Clip Studio Paint DEBUT Note: GOLD is a points currency that can be used for Clip Studio services. Organizer CELSYS, Inc. https://www.clipstudio.net/en/ CELSYS, Inc CELSYS supports creators globally in the production, browsing and distribution of digital art using IT technology. We provide solutions for content creation, distribution and browsing, including supporting creative activities through our Clip Studio Paint illustration, manga and animation production software and Clip Studio web service, as well as our e-book solution , “Clip Studio Reader”. Corporate website: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/

Clip Studio Paint Page: http://www.clipstudio.net/en/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/ Tweet: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/

©CELSYS, Inc. All rights reserved. CONTACT For the media

Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan

TEL: 81-3-3373-9919 / e-mail: [email protected] For Companies

https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.celsys.com/en/topic/id%3D831 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos