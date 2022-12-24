News: Award Winning International School, Arcadia!





Embark on a study abroad experience in the heart of Dubai at Arcadia School. Located in an established residential community called Jumeirah Village Triangle and considered one of the most family-centric areas in Dubai. Launched in 2015, Arcadia has been voted the Best New School of 2022 in the UAE by a panel of independent education judges. The school’s intense pride is reflected every day in its fantastic community. Dubai is the most cosmopolitan city in the Middle East, with just over three million people, 90% of whom are expats. The ambitious city boasts world-class facilities and a culture of service that surpasses most other global study abroad centers. From the world’s tallest building to the longest indoor ski slope, Dubai fosters a vibrant culture of opulence and opportunity. Any hobby can become a passion in this city, and Dubai will find a way to create a study abroad experience like no other. History buffs and nature enthusiasts can explore Dubai’s creek heritage and desert culture. Dubai has it all! Founded by Oasis Investment Company and Chairman Mohan Valrani, Arcadia Education is a very stable member of the group, with two current school campuses and a third Arcadia Global Schoolset due to open in September 2023. Arcadia is accredited by the British School Overseas, British Schools of the Middle East and the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau. Recently, the school was recertified as an Apple Distinguished School, one of only 700 worldwide. A member of the Safeguarding Alliance, the school is able to ensure that processes are rigorous and fair when protecting the community. Arcadia’s founding and powerful vision of nurturing lifelong learning can be seen at every level in its schools. As part of the extended school day, the integrated enrichment program provides students with a comprehensive, comprehensive experience through unique activities in academic achievement, sport, performing arts, innovation, entrepreneurship and adventure. Arcadia is also passionate about sports and the performing arts. The school hosts over 75 competitive teams, with a focus on netball, football, rugby sevens, athletics and swimming. LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts) and Trinity music and performance programs are delivered by subject specialists; however, some of Arcadia’s teachers coach students in the Exceptional Student Program after school. Arcadia is committed to the well-being of their entire community; Overseas teachers, parents and families come together through engagement activities such as: Dubai Fitness Challenges, community events, Wellness Wednesdays, sports, yoga, home programs and meditation. Arcadia School aims to hire teachers with certified experience, including couples with a non-teaching partner. According to UAE regulations, candidates must have an academic degree and subject qualifications in the field(s) they will be teaching, and those up to the age of 60 can obtain a work visa. The Arcadia teach abroad benefits package includes a tax-free salary, fully furnished accommodation 10 minutes from the school and annual airfare. The tuition benefit is 100% for one child. Local and worldwide health insurance, including dental, life, long-term disability and emergency evacuation, is fully covered. This package allows for some good savings and there are local employment opportunities for non-teaching partners. Everyone matters at Arcadia and its overseas teachers are able to grow through an integrated professional learning process, offering over 50 hours of annual customizable professional development (CPD), tailored to suit individuals, as well as the important needs of the school. A generous CPD budget creates an opportunity for international teachers to engage in training to become professional teacher leaders in the community. To gain access to the full profile of Arcadia Schools in the Search Associates database, including a listing of every vacancy, candidates can apply for membership by clicking here. Already registered candidates can easily access the school profile directly through their dashboards. Please note: The information presented for this school was valid as of the date published. This information is subject to change and the most up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.



