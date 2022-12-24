Russia International Bitcoin Trade January – Bitcoin Magazine





The chairman of Russia’s congressional finance committee, Anatoly Aksakov, said the country is moving towards international cryptocurrency trading within the next month, according to a report by national news agency TASS. “In January, we want to legalize cryptocurrencies to ensure foreign trade activities,” Aksakov said, according to a translated version of the report. The chairman stressed that although Russia is taking steps to allow bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for imports, there are no plans to encourage similar use of the growing asset within the country’s territory. “Circulation of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment on the territory of Russia will be prohibited and responsibility will be determined in this regard,” he it is said that it is said. “But to pay for foreign trade transactions, we still assume the possibility of using cryptocurrencies, for example, for parallel imports.” Russian officials have been teasing the possibility for nearly a year, following an intense package of Western sanctions imposed in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia laid out a roadmap for bitcoin regulation in January 2022, and the Finance Ministry presented a proposal the following month. Around the same time, US President Biden announced the first installment of Russian sanctions, blocking five of Russia’s largest banks and freezing all assets they held in America. A month later, Russia said it was open to selling natural gas for bitcoin. “There can be a variety of currencies and this is a standard practice. If they want bitcoins, we will trade in bitcoins,” Pavel Zavalny, chairman of the country’s congressional energy committee, told a press conference at the time. Soon, the idea spread and various areas of the Russian government began to support it. In April, the country’s tax authority proposed an amendment to the local cryptocurrency bill to allow entities to accept cryptocurrency as payment in foreign trade. By May, the issue was being “actively discussed” in Russia. The Bank of Russia, which was the most difficult government body to convince given its previous calls for a complete ban on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, initially accepted the possibility of allowing bitcoin payments for international settlements in June. In September, Russia’s central bank agreed with the Finance Ministry that it would be “impossible to do without cross-border payments in cryptocurrencies.” Now, as the year draws to a close, the legal basis to allow such payments is about to become a reality, according to the TASS report.

