Calgary and area leaders warn of slippery roads, importance of preparation – Calgary





If you dreamed of a white Christmas, your dreams have come true. But it can turn into a nightmare on city streets and area highways. The city of Calgary said Friday morning it is activating its snow watch and will focus on plowing and sanding busy roads after a fresh blanket of snow blanketed the city. Read more: WestJet cancels flights across Canada amid storm: ‘Unlike anything we’ve experienced’ Read more WestJet cancels flights across Canada amid storm: ‘Unlike anything we’ve experienced’ These roads include Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive. A midday dusting of the white stuff prompted the city to reset its snow watch to 3pm on Friday. With unseasonably cold temperatures expected for the rest of the day, Calgarians are being reminded to prepare as they hit the road, leave plenty of travel time and bundle up before heading out. Story continues below ad Drivers are advised to check city ​​traffic cameras AND road conditions map. Transit users should visit calgarytransit.com for the most up-to-date route information. People walking and wheeling can refer to cities trail and bike map to see which roads have been cleared of snow. Highways around Calgary, mostly in the west, are listed as partially snow-covered. Read more: Winter storm power outages may not be fixed until Christmas Day: ‘A tough move’ In southern Alberta, Raymond RCMP are advising of poor driving conditions southwest of Lethbridge. Trending now The 21 richest musicians born in Canada, ranked by net worth

Specifically, they advise drivers to avoid the following highways:

Highway 845

Highway 52

Highway 5

Highway 4 RCMP also advise against travel between Medicine Hat, Alta., and the Saskatchewan border due to poor visibility, strong winds and snow. Blowing snow and poor visibility affecting drivers on the QEII highway near Red Deer on December 23, 2022.

Ryan Lemont, manager of driver education with the AMA, says there are easy things you can do to prepare for a road trip. Story continues below ad Pack an emergency kit, says Lemont. It can be filled with things like a blanket, maybe some booster cables, even bring some food with you like a protein bar, some water would be nice. Even things like a shovel, extra clothing, another set of boots can come in handy if you’re not wearing your big heavy winter boots. He also adds that try to relax and avoid the pressure to rush to your destination. I would say just be present. Try to focus on the car itself and don’t worry too much about the destination. “You’ll get there, but you’ll just be in the moment when it comes to driving. This is so important with some of those changing conditions out there. You must be alert and adapt to these changing conditions. For the latest highway conditions, go to 511 Alberta. Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

