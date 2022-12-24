Paris shooting: Police use tear gas to quell protesters after three killed in Kurdish center









French police fired tear gas on Friday amid clashes with agitated protesters outside a Kurdish community center in the heart of Paris, where a gunman earlier killed three people and wounded four others in a possibly racist attack. All three people killed in and near the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish Cultural Center on Rue dEnghien were Kurds, the center’s lawyer confirmed to CNN. The suspected attacker, a 69-year-old Frenchman with a long criminal record, has been arrested. He was not part of any far-right group monitored by police, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene. He (the suspect) clearly wanted to take it from foreigners, Darmanin said. Clashes with dozens of protesters, mostly from the Kurdish diaspora, erupted during Darmanin’s visit to the site of the attack on Friday. While the shooting has not been ruled a terrorist attack, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said earlier Friday that investigators are not ruling out possible racist motives behind the shooting. When it comes to racist motives, of course these elements are part of the investigation that has just been launched, said Beccuau. French President Emmanuel Macron deplored the heinous attack targeting France’s Kurds in a tweet on Thursday. My thoughts to the victims, to the people fighting to live, to their families and loved ones. My gratitude to our law enforcement forces for their courage and calmness, Macron said. Police in Paris and across France have been ordered to protect Kurdish sites and Turkish diplomatic facilities following the attack, according to Darmanin. He has also asked the French president and prime minister to allow the Kurds, who want to hold demonstrations, to do so. The shooting suspect was released from custody less than two weeks ago as a court is still investigating his previous involvement in racist violence, the Paris prosecutor’s office said in a statement. He was convicted twice, in 2017 and 2022, for violence with a weapon. An investigation was also launched by a Paris court in 2021 into violence of a racist nature, according to the statement. The last event caused him to be placed in custody while the court is conducting investigations. At this stage, there is no evidence that this man is connected to any extremist ideological movement, the statement said. After the incident, crowds gathered near the center, where people of Kurdish origin were heard chanting the Kurdish phrase ehid Namir, which means: Those who are lost are never truly lost, but with us, according to the CNN team. Field. Some people were also heard chanting Killer Erdogan, referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strong stance against Kurdish nationalism and his policies towards far-left Kurdish militants and political groups based in Turkey and Iraq. Following the attack, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his deepest sympathies to the Kurdish people in France in a tweet. My thoughts are with the members of the Kurdish community and the French people on this sad day, Blinken added. In 2013, three Kurdish political activists were killed in central Paris, including a founding member of the Kurdish Workers’ Party. All three women were shot in the head in the apparent assassination.

