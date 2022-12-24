China’s foreign minister warns the US not to cross its red line Political News





Wang Yi accuses the US of sausage-slicing tactics and harassment in a phone call with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The United States must stop the old routine of unilateral harassment, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call. Wang on Friday accused the US of trying to stifle China’s development. Washington should pay attention to Beijing’s legitimate concerns, he said, warning the US against trying to challenge China’s red lines by using sausage-slicing tactics. It referred to the practice of using a series of small actions to achieve a much larger result that would be difficult to accomplish with a single large action. Wang’s remarks underscored the deep tensions that mark relations between the world’s two largest economies, even as their leaders have tried to re-engage in diplomacy in recent weeks. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Joe Biden at the G20 summit in Bali last month, where they discussed a range of hot-button issues, including Taiwan. It was their first conversation since 2017. China considers Taiwan its territory and believes the US is slowly chipping away at its core interests and challenging its bottom line, while being careful to avoid a single drastic action that could give China a reason to clearly to react with full force. Biden had raised objections to China’s tightening and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan, which he said undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region and threatened global prosperity. Xi called it the first red line that should not be crossed in China-US relations. Wang stressed that the two sides should focus on translating the Bali consensus of the two heads of state into practical policies and concrete actions, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday. It is necessary to increase consultation on the guiding principles of China-US relations, promote dialogue at all levels, and resolve specific issues between the two countries through joint working groups, Wang said. A brief reading from the US State Department said Blinken discussed the need to keep open lines of communication and responsibly manage the US-PRC [Peoples Republic of China] relationship, in his call with Wang. The American side raised concerns about Russia’s war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability. Wang stressed that China has always stood by peace and the goals of the UN Charter. Standing by the international community to promote peace and talks, we will continue to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis in our own way, the Chinese foreign ministry quoted Wang Blinken as saying.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/12/23/us-must-stop-unilateral-bullying-chinas-foreign-minister-says

