Leaked notes from Chinese health officials estimate 250 million Covid-19 infections in December: reports

Almost 250 million people in China may have been infected with Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal assessment by the nations top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported on Friday.

If accurate, the estimate, which CNN cannot independently confirm, would account for roughly 18% of China’s 1.4 billion people and represent the largest global outbreak of Covid-19 to date.

The cited figures were presented during an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday, according to both media outlets that cited sources familiar with the matter or involved in the discussions. The NHC summary of Wednesday’s meeting said it delved into the treatment of patients affected by the new outbreak.

On Friday, a copy of what purported to be the NHC meeting notes was shared on Chinese social media and seen by CNN; the authenticity of the document has not been verified, and the HC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both the Financial Times and Bloomberg detailed discussions by authorities on how to handle the outbreak.

Among the estimates cited in both reports was the discovery that on Tuesday alone, 37 million people were newly infected with Covid-19 across China. This was in dramatic contrast to the official number of 3,049 new infections reported that day.

The Financial Times said it was Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who presented the figures to officials during the closed-door briefing, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Sun explained that the rate of spread of Covids in China was still increasing and estimated that more than half of the population in Beijing and Sichuan were already infected, according to the Financial Times.

The assessments follow China’s decision in early December to suddenly dismantle its strict zero-Covid policy, which had been in place for nearly three years.

The figures are in stark contrast to public NHC data, which reported just 62,592 symptomatic Covid cases in the first twenty days of December.

How the NHC came up with the estimates cited by Bloomberg and the Financial Times is unclear, as China is no longer officially counting its total number of infections after authorities shut down their nationwide network of PCR testing booths and said they would prohibited the collection of data on asymptomatic cases.

People in China are also using rapid antigen tests to detect infections and are not required to report positive results.

Officially, China has reported only eight deaths from Covid this month, an unusually low figure given the rapid spread of the virus and relatively low rates of vaccination boosters among the elderly.

Only 42.3% of those age 80 and older in China have received a third dose of the vaccine, according to a CNN calculation of new figures released by the NHC on Dec. 14.

Facing growing skepticism that it is understating deaths from Covid, the Chinese government defended the accuracy of its official report by revealing that it had updated its method of counting deaths caused by the virus.

According to the latest NHC guidelines, only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting the virus are classified as Covid deaths, Wang Guiqiang, a senior infectious disease doctor, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The minutes of Wednesday’s closed-door meeting of the NHC did not refer to discussions about the number of people who may have died in China, according to reports and the first CNN document.

The numbers seem reliable, but I have no other sources of data to compare [them] with. If the estimated infection numbers cited here are accurate, it means the nationwide peak will occur within the next week, Ben Cowling, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong, told CNN in an emailed statement. , when asked about the supposed NHC estimates.