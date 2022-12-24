Alberta’s top court reduces manslaughter sentences in four murders





Alberta’s top court has reduced two sentences in a high-profile case involving the torture and killing of a man and the deaths of three others from first-degree murder to second-degree murder. The Alberta Court of Appeal issued the decision Friday in the cases of Tewodros Kebede and Yu Chieh Liao for the murder of Hanock Afowerk. Afowerk’s body was found in a canal outside Calgary in July 2017. He had been bound, beaten, strangled and shot. Three more bodies were found in Afowerk’s burned car at a suburban construction site. No homicide charges have been filed in these deaths. Read more: The pair were found guilty in 2017 of the quadruple murder with life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years Read more The pair were found guilty in 2017 of the quadruple murder with life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years The court heard that Afowerk’s death was the culmination of a plot to kidnap him and extort him for money. The jury agreed with the Crown that Afowerk’s murder had been part of the plan from the beginning. Story continues below ad But the Court of Appeal said the judge failed to explain that while the kidnapping and beating were clearly planned, Afowerk’s murder may not have been. He suggested that the defendants may not have been recruited to kill him. The Crown relied heavily on a text message sent by Kebede before the murder, which read: “Are you ready for work tonight?”, as evidence of planning. But because the recipient of that message did not testify to it, the Court of Appeal concluded that its meaning was unclear. Trending now Thousands without power, multiple crashes reported in southern Ontario as winter storm hits

Concerned Neighbor Calls Police Over ‘Cousin Eddie’ Christmas Show Trending now The doorbell camera captures the amazing moment the moose drops both horns

Concerned Neighbor Calls Police Over ‘Cousin Eddie’ Christmas Show



0:52

2 people charged in Calgary quadruple murder trial found guilty

The court gave the Crown the choice of re-trying the case or replacing the second-instance verdicts. She chose the latter. The court denied the defendants’ motion for a new trial “Following the trial judge’s instructions, the jury must have found with their verdict that both appellants actively participated in the murder of Mr. Afrowerk,” the Court of Appeal said in its written decision. Story continues below ad “Therefore both would be properly punished for second degree murder. Accordingly, there will be no prejudice to appellants if we supersede the judgments to reflect this fact.” Read more: Woman convicted in connection with Calgary quadruple murder appeal Kebede and Liao must now reappear before the trial judge for sentencing. The change does not affect the convictions of Kebede and Liao involving the deaths of the other three victims. Liao was found guilty as an accessory to the murders of Cody Pfeiffer, Glynnis Fox and Tiffany Ear, whose remains were found in Afowerk’s burned car. Kebede was convicted of being an accessory to Pfeiffer’s murder.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9370599/alberta-court-appeal-downgrades-murder-convictions-quadruple-homicide-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos