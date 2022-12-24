International
More investment needed to fight COVID-19 misinformation, says Canada’s top doctor – National
After a year that saw the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 and a massive increase in infections, Canada’s top doctor says more investment is needed to fight misinformation about vaccines and pandemic measures to ensure Canada is ready for variants potentially disturbing news.
This is the pandemic happening in a(n) full social media age, and we all had to learn how to cope with it as the pandemic evolved. And it’s not easy, Dr. Theresa Tam said in a year-end interview with Global News.
Misinformation is false or inaccurate information that can be harmlessly spread by those who may not be fully informed of the truth. According to a definition provided by the United Nations, disinformation is considered more intentional and can include malicious content such as scams, phishing and propaganda.
Tam called 2022 the Omicron era, as the variant arrived in late 2021 and quickly became the dominant variant for the remainder of the year.
Omicron and its hundreds of subvariants have taught the world that SARS-CoV-2 may be much more contagious than previously thought and that the virus is cunning at evading immunity, Tam said.
For example, more than 70 per cent of Canadians are likely to have been infected with COVID-19 since the arrival of Omicron, compared to less than five per cent of the population before Omicron. According to blood analysis studies funded by the federal government through the National Immunity Task Force COVID-19.
But the virus has also proven capable of presenting new surprises and challenges, which is why Tam says it will continue to be a public health concern in 2023.
Communicating this lingering uncertainty has been a challenge, says Tam, especially when Canadians are fed up with the pandemic.
But the rise of misinformation and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and opposition to public health measures has made that task even more difficult, Tam acknowledged.
Lessons learned over the last three years of the pandemic have allowed Canada and the world to better equip themselves to deal with future waves or new variants of the virus, Tam said.
For example, the world now has bivalent vaccines that can prevent severe outcomes, antivirals like Paxlovid to treat symptoms, and global surveillance systems to measure increases in cases and mutations of the virus, all of which were not available in 2020.
We have these tools and they can be deployed rapidly if we see a significant variant of concern, Tam said.
And of course, personal protective measures and systemic changes like improved ventilation (will) always be good in terms of better preparedness for future infections.
But one of the other lessons learned has been that collective action among populations is key to risk-reducing actions, such as getting as many people vaccinated and raised as possible, Tam said.
And when advice continues to change over time as more information becomes known, it can be challenging, she said.
I think there’s a lot of misunderstanding (among) people who actually enthusiastically took the initial shot that (now I wonder), Why should I get better, especially if I just had an infection? Tam said.
I just think that collectively we understand that this virus continues to throw us curve balls.
That’s why she says more money is needed to counter narratives that could erode the progress Canada and the world have made when it comes to COVID-19.
I think we need to invest more in fighting misinformation, Tam said.
Public health needs to be better at communicating in a way that resonates with people as much as those who may be against vaccinations (resonate) with people who are always concerned about safety and effectiveness.
This is information that people need to know.
One of the best ways to counter false or misleading narratives is to engage with grassroots leaders and communities people know and trust, Tam said.
She pointed to the success Canada has seen in reducing the number of cases of mpox (formerly called monkeypox) in the country over the past eight months since the virus first began spreading in Canada in May.
Hundreds of mpox cases were reported at a steadily increasing rate during the spring and summer, until a dedicated public health information campaign was launched, tailored to the populations that were at highest risk of infection during the peak of the outbreak: men who have sexual relations with men.
This campaign included partnerships with key community stakeholders and vaccine clinics and pop-ups that were accessible and timely to the most vulnerable populations.
The rate of new mpox cases has since slowed significantly. No new cases have been reported in Canada in the past three weeks, according to federal data.
That success was only possible through those community partnerships, Tam said.
Similar efforts are needed when it comes to countering misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, she added.
This is a very difficult area because people are fed up with COVID-19, but the virus hasn’t left us and we’ve had to keep updating our vaccine recommendations as well as updating the vaccines themselves, so that’s understandable, she said.
But I think we need to provide information in a way that is as accessible to people as possible to explain why vaccines are needed. But also, I think, engage trusted voices, community leaders, people that different communities trust to increase acceptance.
