Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images
The death of a Pakistani-Scottish chef who claimed to have cooked the world’s first chicken tikka masala is prompting a flood of tributes to what has been described as ‘Britain’s national dish’ and reigniting a debate over its origins. really.
Ali Ahmed Aslam, popularly known as Mr Ali, died of health complications on Monday at the age of 77, his nephew Andleeb Ahmed confirmed to NPR.
Aslam owned the popular Shish Mahal restaurant in Glasgow, which he opened in 1964 after emigrating from Pakistan as a boy.
In his confession, Aslam invented the globally beloved recipe one night in the 1970s when a customer complained that the traditional chicken tikka was too dry. The chef returned to the kitchen and combined spices, cream and a can of condensed tomato soup. Voil: the modern chicken tikka masala model was born.
But there was also a debate about its origins.
Who invented chicken tikka masala?
In 2009, a Glasgow politician campaigned for chicken tikka masala to be given protected heritage status and for the city to be named its official home. But the offer was rejected as several establishments from across the UK laid claim to the dish.
Others say that curry was probably invented in South Asia. Monish Gurjal, head of the popular Indian restaurant chain Moti Mahal, says his grandfather was serving Indian heads of state chicken tikka masala as early as 1947.
“It’s kind of like: Who invented chicken noodle soup?” says Leena Trivedi-Grenier, a freelance food writer which investigated various claims of origin in 2017. “It’s a dish that could have been invented by any number of people at the same time.”
Chicken tikka (sans masala) has been a popular street food in Pakistan and northern India for decades. At its core, it it involves chicken being marinated in chili powder and yogurt, then grilled or browned in a tandoor, an oven made of ground clay.
The cooking method leaves the chicken tikka prone to drying out, says Trivedi-Grenier; idea to add a sauce with main ingredients like cream, butter and tomato is not very revolutionary.
Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images
Another point of contention is the relatively bland taste of the dish. IN an interview originally shared by AFP newsAslam said the recipe was adapted from traditional cuisine “according to our customer’s taste”.
“Usually they don’t get hot curry,” he said of UK diners. “That’s why we cook it with yogurt and cream.
In 2001, the United Kingdom’s foreign secretary, Robin Cook, said in a speech that chicken tikka masala is a “true British national dish”, embodying “multiculturalism as a positive force for our economy and society”.
But for Trivedi-Grenier, the idea that chicken tikka masala was created just to suit the taste of British people is “fuzzy” when considering the symbolism.
“How can you colonize and enslave an entire country for a century and then claim one of their dishes is from your country?”
Customers remember Aslam as a humble man and talented cook
Aslam, a man who shunned the limelight, found a sense of purpose in exposing his customers to new tastes, said his nephew, Andleeb Ahmed.
“He was actually serving customers until the end of his life,” Ahmed said. “That was his passion. That’s what he loved to do.”
Around the world, those who have eaten at Shish Mahal remember Aslam as kind and talented, and someone who helped broaden their culinary sensibilities.
“I tasted my first cock at Shish Mahal in 1967 and continued to enjoy them through my student days and beyond,” tweeted a former Scottish MP.
I am very sorry to hear about the death of Mr. Ali Aslam. I tasted my first curry at Shish Mahal in 1967 and continued to enjoy them throughout my student days and beyond. His cookbook is still the best and takes pride of place in our home. pic.twitter.com/8ItrIDRxn8
– Dame Anne McGuire (@AnneMcGuire97) December 21, 2022
Vijay Prashad, an international journalist, wrote this, to say the addition of chicken tikka masala benefited a lot of the menu, it’s “controversial”, but the food is definitely good.
“Naans down on the [Aslam’s] honor”, he added.
Ironically, when it came to his taste preferences, Aslam ranked chicken tikka masala quite low, his nephew said.
“The cooks would make a very traditional curry for him. He would have it for lunch every day,” Ahmed explained.
“He would only eat chicken tikka masala when the guests were done.”
https://www.npr.org/2022/12/23/1145119758/chicken-tikka-masala-ali-ahmed-aslam-shish-mahal
