Denver International Airport travelers change travel plans





Between midnight Wednesday and Friday morning, about 1,166 flights flew in and out of Denver International Airport.

DENVER When Grace Ling was making her commute home to San Jose, California, she had to first connect through Denver, which was in the midst of consistently cold temperatures with snow. Thursday night, she boarded her flight to Denver around 9 p.m “I woke up from my sleep, looked out the window and saw snow outside. I thought I was waking up from a nightmare because I thought we were on the ground. We’re actually still in Colorado,” she said with a laugh as she. remembered the story. She and her family spent the night at Denver International Airport and were finally able to board a flight Friday afternoon. In Ling’s case, she said the crew reported having problems getting luggage onto the plane itself. “It kept getting delayed maybe eight times until 2:36 in the morning,” she recalls. But her story is not unique this week, as thousands of passengers found themselves navigating hundreds of flight delays, cancellations and tracking their luggage. DIA said airlines hire their own apron workers. In a statement, a United spokesperson said: “Due to severe weather in Denver, including some of the coldest temperatures recorded at the airport in 30 years, our operations experienced disruptions that unfortunately impacted some of our customers. We We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and are working to get them to their luggage and destinations with safety as our highest priority. That spokesman added that a number of factors came into play for the delays, including ramp workers having to take warm-up breaks in such extreme temperatures, the effects of severe weather elsewhere and equipment problems in such weather. In the case of Southwest Airlines, a spokesman said in a statement in part that more than half of the airports they operate in the continental US came under pressure from the storm and “Southwest has been uniquely affected given our size and structure.” “As it remains a very dynamic situation, we do not have specific numbers to share about flight disruptions, but the storms have forced hundreds of cancellations across our network,” a spokesperson wrote. “We appreciate our customers’ patience and apologize for the inconvenience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly and safely this holiday.” DIA expects things to improve as the weekend approaches and passenger traffic eases on Christmas Day. Meanwhile, Ling may not have achieved the arrival time she wanted, but she still had her optimism about the situation. “I like to try to see the bright side of every situation,” she said. “I guess my message is that it’s going to end soon — it’s not there forever.” SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

