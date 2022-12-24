International
Generational Equity provides exit planning services to Domtec International
DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generation Capital, a leading M&A advisor to private businesses, is pleased to announce the recapitalization of its client Domtec International by Private Investors. The recapitalization was finalized on December 1, 2022.
Located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Domtec is a light industrial, commercial contractor specializing in the design and construction of concrete domes, primarily for large capacity dry material storage, as well as free space FEMA tornado and hurricane shelters.
Domtecs worldwide network of engineers, equipment suppliers and general and specialist contractors allows it to join/partner with other leading suppliers and contractors around the world to deliver truly world-class projects tailored to client needs. The company differentiates itself mainly in quality (engineering, craftsmanship and warranty) and the best in the industry on time (over 99%).
Generational Equity Executive Director of M&A Western Region, Stephen Crisham and his team led by the Managing Director – M&A, Chad Comroe, successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with Domtec.
It was a pleasure to work with Domtec throughout the M&A process, said Comroe. We are excited to see the company grow in the future.
About generation equity
Generation Capital, Generative Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generation Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting GroupAND DealForce are part of Generation groupwhich is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.
With more than 300 professionals located in 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners unlock their business wealth by providing growth, merger, acquisition and asset management advisory services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services and wealth management.
The M&A advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Appraisal Firm of the Year 2020AND North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 and Consulting Firm of the Year. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or Generation Equity Press Room.
