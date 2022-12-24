One Health in G20 countries

G20 countries are seeking guidance from the One Health Quadrilateral in operationalizing One Health (OH) approaches. In 2022, the Quad supported the Indonesian G20 Presidency by developing the Lombok G20 One Health Policy Brief. Extensive consultations with governments and input from One Health’s High Level Expert Panel helped identify seven recommendations for countries to scale up this integrated approach:

Raise awareness and advocacy for OH priorities Identify gaps and opportunities Improve OH governance Supports OH funding or investment Use the OH Joint Action Plan as an action plan Apply the OH approach to all relevant policies Facilitating OH research, knowledge and capacity

During this time, the WHO One Health Initiative together with the Office of the WHO Healthier Population Division developed and finalized a self-assessment questionnaire for countries to assess their One Health implementation. One of the biggest barriers across countries is the lack of centralized One Health overall funding, with budgets for relevant One Health activities still largely distributed through specific ministries. Limited funding between disease events limits ongoing action and development, with each new response often having to start from scratch.

The World Bank estimates that between $10.3 and $11.5 billion per year is needed to implement One Health globally. This will require all forms of financing, from multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, domestic sources and the private sector. The Quadrilateral is investigating funding mechanisms and institutions and advocating for increased funding at the country level. Both the OH Joint Plan of Action and the G20 Lombok Policy Brief emphasize support for low- and middle-income countries to strengthen One Health approaches to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response to prevent socio- economic problems observed with COVID-19.

Integrating the environment into a health



While the One Health approach is not new, the environmental dimensions have lagged behind the human and animal health dimensions. This is why the addition of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) this year to the One Health collaboration of the Food and Agriculture Organization, WHO and the World Organization for Animal Health has been so important.

This integration was reinforced at COP27, the annual United Nations climate change conference, held this year in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. In a video message, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all many painful lessons. One of the most important is that we can only truly make the world safer with a One Health approach that addresses the intimate connections between the health of people, animals and our environment – ​​and especially by addressing the existential threat of climate change.”

He noted how climate change drives the spread of antimicrobial resistance, infectious diseases such as cholera, malaria and dengue, and contributes to humanitarian emergencies with dire health consequences for millions of people, such as floods in Pakistan and famine in the Horn of Africa.

The One Health Joint Action Plan developed by the Quadrilateral of four organizations has a track for integrating the environment into One Health and another for food security, which is influenced by environmental conditions. The Quadrilateral is investigating drivers of health risks that include climate change, land-use change and environmental degradation.

of 10 New Insights into Climate Science the report published at COP27 highlights these links and their downstream effects. Climate change is already responsible for nearly 40 percent of heat-related deaths, wildfires are increasing in frequency, with short- and long-term impacts on physical and mental health. Infectious disease outbreaks are expected to increase due to climate change.

At the COP15 meeting on biological diversity, a panel discussion led by WHO and the Pan American Health Office focused on the importance of linking biodiversity, climate and human health for stronger One Health systems. of The Montreal Roadmap for Biodiversity, Climate and Health was drawn up to address the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. Nearly 190 countries adopted a comprehensive agreement at that meeting to protect 30 percent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 and to take multiple measures against biodiversity loss . A health approach will be critical in these efforts.

UNEP recently launched the Nature for Health fund, which focuses on investments in nature as a basis for reducing pandemic risks. Through an initial contribution of €50 million from Germany’s International Climate Initiative, it brings together key UN agencies, intergovernmental organizations and civil society groups in the field of environment and health. The new fund will help countries achieve more holistic policy-making by generating further evidence of the links between biodiversity, climate and health, and support decision-makers and relevant actors to take action to prevent future pandemics.