International
One Health in G20 countries
G20 countries are seeking guidance from the One Health Quadrilateral in operationalizing One Health (OH) approaches. In 2022, the Quad supported the Indonesian G20 Presidency by developing the Lombok G20 One Health Policy Brief. Extensive consultations with governments and input from One Health’s High Level Expert Panel helped identify seven recommendations for countries to scale up this integrated approach:
- Raise awareness and advocacy for OH priorities
- Identify gaps and opportunities
- Improve OH governance
- Supports OH funding or investment
- Use the OH Joint Action Plan as an action plan
- Apply the OH approach to all relevant policies
- Facilitating OH research, knowledge and capacity
During this time, the WHO One Health Initiative together with the Office of the WHO Healthier Population Division developed and finalized a self-assessment questionnaire for countries to assess their One Health implementation. One of the biggest barriers across countries is the lack of centralized One Health overall funding, with budgets for relevant One Health activities still largely distributed through specific ministries. Limited funding between disease events limits ongoing action and development, with each new response often having to start from scratch.
The World Bank estimates that between $10.3 and $11.5 billion per year is needed to implement One Health globally. This will require all forms of financing, from multilateral development banks, international financial institutions, domestic sources and the private sector. The Quadrilateral is investigating funding mechanisms and institutions and advocating for increased funding at the country level. Both the OH Joint Plan of Action and the G20 Lombok Policy Brief emphasize support for low- and middle-income countries to strengthen One Health approaches to pandemic prevention, preparedness and response to prevent socio- economic problems observed with COVID-19.
Integrating the environment into a health
While the One Health approach is not new, the environmental dimensions have lagged behind the human and animal health dimensions. This is why the addition of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) this year to the One Health collaboration of the Food and Agriculture Organization, WHO and the World Organization for Animal Health has been so important.
This integration was reinforced at COP27, the annual United Nations climate change conference, held this year in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. In a video message, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all many painful lessons. One of the most important is that we can only truly make the world safer with a One Health approach that addresses the intimate connections between the health of people, animals and our environment – and especially by addressing the existential threat of climate change.”
He noted how climate change drives the spread of antimicrobial resistance, infectious diseases such as cholera, malaria and dengue, and contributes to humanitarian emergencies with dire health consequences for millions of people, such as floods in Pakistan and famine in the Horn of Africa.
The One Health Joint Action Plan developed by the Quadrilateral of four organizations has a track for integrating the environment into One Health and another for food security, which is influenced by environmental conditions. The Quadrilateral is investigating drivers of health risks that include climate change, land-use change and environmental degradation.
of 10 New Insights into Climate Science the report published at COP27 highlights these links and their downstream effects. Climate change is already responsible for nearly 40 percent of heat-related deaths, wildfires are increasing in frequency, with short- and long-term impacts on physical and mental health. Infectious disease outbreaks are expected to increase due to climate change.
At the COP15 meeting on biological diversity, a panel discussion led by WHO and the Pan American Health Office focused on the importance of linking biodiversity, climate and human health for stronger One Health systems. of The Montreal Roadmap for Biodiversity, Climate and Health was drawn up to address the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. Nearly 190 countries adopted a comprehensive agreement at that meeting to protect 30 percent of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030 and to take multiple measures against biodiversity loss . A health approach will be critical in these efforts.
UNEP recently launched the Nature for Health fund, which focuses on investments in nature as a basis for reducing pandemic risks. Through an initial contribution of €50 million from Germany’s International Climate Initiative, it brings together key UN agencies, intergovernmental organizations and civil society groups in the field of environment and health. The new fund will help countries achieve more holistic policy-making by generating further evidence of the links between biodiversity, climate and health, and support decision-makers and relevant actors to take action to prevent future pandemics.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/23-12-2022-one-health-in-g20-countries
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google’s Sundar Pichai met with this agritech entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. Here’s why:
- One Health in G20 countries
- Xi Jinping reaffirms China’s guiding principle for Hong Kong
- Canada hosts world junior hockey in the shadow of a scandal
- Splashy Jokowi would have reshuffled the ministers, why?
- What’s the difference? | | Google Cloud
- ‘PM Narendra Modi Not A Hindutvawadi’ Says Subramanian Swamy in Pandharpur of Maharashtra (Watch Video)
- Team Eagles, owned by BLS International, participate in
- Livestock of the Four States 12/21/22 | Dairy Market Reports
- Tracking Santa’s Journey from the North Pole with Google’s Santa Tracker
- SBLive’s 2022 all-state Washington high school football team: 18 different schools represented on the first team, led by O’Dea’s Jason Brown Jr.
- UK tech sector ranks first in Europe with $1 trillion valuation