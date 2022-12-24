Japan’s Nakajima Kento poised for international breakthrough

Audiences at the opening of the Tokyo International Film Festival got a chance to see Nakajima Kento stretch his acting range in Takahisa Zeze’s “Fragments of the Last Will” (aka “From Siberia With Love”) for returning home from the front after World War II. .

Nakajima, a J-Pop star with a huge following, is committed to making acting a bigger part of his career going forward. With his youthful looks and good English skills, he has a great chance to attract international attention next.

His apprenticeship in entertainment, typical of the Japanese industry, was long and arduous. It included a stint in Johnny’s Jr music act BI Shadow and four years of multi-disciplinary training within the all-powerful talent agency Johnny & Associates, before being released as part of the idol group Sexy Zone.

The agency’s obstacle course is designed to weed out the underdogs while also developing a range of musical, dance, language and acting skills. “Many days we had to get up at 5 in the morning,” says Nakajima. He also looks with bitterness at misdirected encouragement. “I still remember Mr. Johnny praising my parents for sending me to piano school. He was praising them. Not me,” Nakajima said.

“We were trained in many skills. But something I learned from my training was to respond to the rhythm of things,” Nakajima said. This meant finding the rhythm of the performance, but also continuing to increase the flow in the acting.

“I hope that in my performances people will see the dedication to my craft. I really enjoy performing as an actor, bringing a role to life. And I like to produce different kinds of characters,” Nakajima said.

Within Japan, Nakajima has amassed increasingly prominent roles in TV movies (“Sandcastle”), stage films (“Teen Bride” and “Nisekoi: False Love”), and drama series (“NTV’s Detective Novice, Fuji TV’s “She Was Beautiful”).He recently starred in the original doomed love movie “My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom,” produced by Toho Studios for Netflix.

Nakajima spent the middle of this year in Europe, working on his international series debut in Game of Thrones executive producer Frank Doelger’s spy drama Concordia. The premise is a society controlled in the interest of justice by artificial intelligence, but after 20 years the secret behind its creation threatens to destroy the system. Starring opposite Christiane Paul, Steven Sowah and Ruth Bradley (“Ted Lasso”), Nakajima portrays AJ, the young kid who keeps the technology running.

“AJ is the man of Asian technology. He is a very smart and cool person who becomes more arrogant as time goes by, but he is still someone who deserves respect,” said Nakajima. “We had a very international team of British, American, French, German and Italian, who were all inclusive. After some initial difficulties that came from not working in my native language, I became much more comfortable and discovered some of the many things that [moviemaking the world over] have in common.”

After “Concordia,” which counts ZDF, MBC, France Televisions and Hulu Japan as partners, Nakajima says he is looking for other international roles. His tastes are decidedly mainstream, citing “Top Gun: Maverick” and “50 Shades of Grey” as recent favorites. And he sees himself one day moving into a creative executive role. “I’ve often been involved in a production capacity for Sexy Zone, and I’m interested in creating a 360-degree experience for fans,” Nakajima said. But performance – music and acting – will remain his priorities in the medium term.

Given his continued efforts to cultivate a cult following, particularly through his Kenty Time blog, it would be a surprise if he gave it up in a hurry. Fans in Japan are nothing if not dedicated. “I create a hashtag and within a short time it has become a trend. They are amazing. They have never failed me,” Nakajima said.

The next trick will be to replicate that loyalty overseas.