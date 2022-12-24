International
Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: December Update – Cruise Industry News
Royal Caribbean International’s fleet is once again sailing around the world. Ready for the winter season, the company’s ships are offering itineraries to North America, the Caribbean, Australia, Asia and more
Cruise Industry News tracked the location and routes of all the company’s ships as of December 23, 2022:
The miracle of the seas
Year of Construction: 2022
Capacity: 5448 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Wonder of the Seas returned to North America in November, kicking off its first full season in the Caribbean. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the 2022-built ship is now offering alternating weeklong sailings to the Western and Eastern Caribbean.
Odyssey of the seas
Year of Construction: 2021
Capacity: 4100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Fort Lauderdale, United States
Odyssey of the Seas is in Fort Lauderdale today to embark on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas cruise. The itinerary includes visits to CocoCay, Labadee, Puerto Plata and San Juan.
The spectrum of the seas
Year of Construction: 2019
Capacity: 4100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southeast Asia
Spectrum of the Seas continues to offer a series of Southeast Asia cruises departing from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal.
Symphony of the seas
Year of Construction: 2018
Capacity: 5400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
Departing PortMiami every Saturday, Symphony of the Seas is running a year-round schedule of seven-night Caribbean and Bahamas cruises.
Ovation of the seas
Year of Construction: 2016
Capacity: 4100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Sydney, Australia
One of the Royal Caribbean ships currently sailing in Australia, Ovation of the Seas docked at her home port of Sydney today. After returning from a South Pacific cruise, the Quantum-class ship is embarking on a 12-night holiday cruise in New Zealand.
Harmony of the seas
Year of Construction: 2016
Capacity: 5400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Harmony of the Seas offers week-long Caribbean cruises. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the ship visits popular ports throughout the region, including St. Maarten, Cozumel, Aruba and CocoCay.
Anthem of the seas
Year of construction: 2015
Capacity: 4100 guests
Status: In service
Location: US East Coast
Based at Royal Caribbeans Cape Liberty cruise terminal, Anthem of the Seas is currently sailing a series of week-long cruises to Florida and the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau and CocoCay, itineraries include calls at Port Canaveral and Miami.
Quantum of the seas
Year of construction: 2014
Capacity: 4100 guests
Status: In service
Location: South Pacific
After debuting in Brisbane in November, Quantum of the Seas is offering a series of South Pacific cruises from its Australian port. With varying durations, itineraries include ports such as Mystery Island, Vila and Noumea.
The lure of the seas
Year of construction: 2010
Capacity: 5400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Now sailing from Texas, Allure of the Seas is offering a series of seven-night Western Caribbean cruises. In November, the Oasis-Class ship opened Royal Caribbeans new cruise terminal in Galveston, becoming the largest cruise ship to ever visit the port.
Oasis of the seas
Year of construction: 2009
Capacity: 5400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
After a summer season on the East Coast, Oasis of the Seas returned to Florida in November. The original Oasis-class ship is now offering weeklong Caribbean cruises departing from PortMiami.
Independence of the seas
Year of construction: 2008
Capacity: 3600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Port Canaveral, Florida
Independence of the Seas continues to offer a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas sailing from Port Canaveral. In addition to days at sea, the three- and four-night itineraries include visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Freedom of the seas
Year of construction: 2007
Capacity: 3600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Liberty of the Seas is currently offering three- and four-night Bahamas cruises. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Mondays and Fridays, the ship visits Perfect Day in CocoCay and Nassau.
Freedom of the seas
Year of construction: 2006
Capacity: 3600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Miami, Florida
Also offering short cruises to the Bahamas, Freedom of the Seas is based in Miami. With two departure dates per week, three- and four-night itineraries sail to Nassau, as well as the Perfect Day at CocoCay.
The jewel of the seas
Year of construction: 2004
Capacity: 2100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
Based in Port Canaveral, Jewel of the Seas is offering various itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Ranging from five to nine nights, cruises include visits to several destinations in the region, including St. Lucia, Key West, Labadee, Bimini and St. Croix.
Mariner of the seas
Year of construction: 2003
Capacity: 3100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Mariner of the Seas continues to offer four- and five-night Caribbean and Bahamas cruises departing from Port Canaveral. Itineraries feature popular ports like Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Serenade of the seas
Year of construction: 2003
Capacity: 2100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
Based in Tampa, Serenade of the Seas is offering weeklong cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. This week’s itinerary features visits to Freeport, CocoCay, Nassau and Bimini.
Navigator of the seas
Year of construction: 2002
Capacity: 3100 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
Navigator of the Seas continues to sail a year-round schedule of three- to seven-night West Coast cruises. Based in Los Angeles, the Voyager-class ship sails both Baja California and the Mexican Riviera.
The brilliance of the seas
Year of construction: 2002
Capacity: 2100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Mediterranean
Another Royal Caribbean ship sailing from Tampa, Brilliance of the Seas offers short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas. Four- and five-night itineraries sail to Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Key West, Nassau and more.
Adventure of the seas
Year of construction: 2001
Capacity: 3100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Sailing from Galveston twice weekly, Adventure of the Seas is offering short Mexico cruises that include visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.
The brilliance of the seas
Year of construction: 2001
Capacity: 2100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
After marking Royal Caribbeans return to New Orleans, Radiance of the Seas continues to sail Western Caribbean cruises from the Big Easy. Before repositioning in Galveston in late January, the ship offers seven-night cruises to destinations that include Mexico, Honduras, Belize and more.
Explorer of the seas
Year of construction: 2000
Capacity: 3100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
Departing from Miami, Explorer of the Seas is sailing a series of six- to nine-night cruises to the Caribbean. In addition to Aruba and Curaçao, the ship visits popular destinations in the region such as Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, etc.
The traveler of the seas
Year of Construction: 1999
Capacity: 3100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
Voyager of the Seas is currently offering a series of Southern and Eastern Caribbean cruises departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Vision of the seas
Year of Construction: 1998
Capacity: 2000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
After a summer season in Europe, Vision of the Seas returned to her seasonal homeport in Fort Lauderdale in November. Built in 1998, the ship is now offering ten- and 11-night cruises to Central America and the Southern Caribbean.
Rhapsody of the seas
Year of construction: 1997
Capacity: 2100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
Rhapsody of the Seas is currently sailing a series of seven- to 14-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean departing from Bridgetown, Barbados.
The fascination of the seas
Year of construction: 1997
Capacity: 2250 guests
Status: In service
Location: US East Coast
Based in Baltimore, Enchantment of the Seas is currently sailing seven-night cruises to the US East Coast and the Bahamas. Itineraries include visits to Charleston, Port Canaveral, Nassau, CocoCay and Freeport.
The majesty of the seas
Year of Construction: 1996
Capacity: 1950 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
Grandeur of the Seas offers various Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries departing from PortMiami. Sailing to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, the five- to nine-night cruises include visits to Cozumel, St. Johns, Barbados, Labadee and more.
|
Sources
2/ https://cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/2022/12/royal-caribbean-international-fleet-locations-december-update/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google has everything it needs to compete with ChatGPT
- Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: December Update – Cruise Industry News
- Bollywood box office review 2022: Thodi Khushi, Zyaada Gham | Bollywood
- Wall Street ends higher, still ends with 3rd weekly loss
- Our Lady of Peace restarts with positive result – Read online today
- Japan’s Nakajima Kento poised for international breakthrough
- Information for supporters: Watford v Millwall
- Lahore High Court to hear pleas on Imran Khan’s disqualification
- Over 200 million under DW winter weather warning 12/24/2022
- The best Nintendo Switch games of 2022
- With eyes on the DOJ, a complex path for Trump’s Jan. 6 prosecution
- Sitiveni Rabuka sworn in as Fiji’s new Prime Minister, PM Modi congratulates