Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: December Update – Cruise Industry News

Royal Caribbean International’s fleet is once again sailing around the world. Ready for the winter season, the company’s ships are offering itineraries to North America, the Caribbean, Australia, Asia and more

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and routes of all the company’s ships as of December 23, 2022:

The miracle of the seas

Year of Construction: 2022

Capacity: 5448 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Wonder of the Seas returned to North America in November, kicking off its first full season in the Caribbean. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the 2022-built ship is now offering alternating weeklong sailings to the Western and Eastern Caribbean.

Odyssey of the seas

Year of Construction: 2021

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Fort Lauderdale, United States

Odyssey of the Seas is in Fort Lauderdale today to embark on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean and Bahamas cruise. The itinerary includes visits to CocoCay, Labadee, Puerto Plata and San Juan.

The spectrum of the seas

Year of Construction: 2019

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southeast Asia

Spectrum of the Seas continues to offer a series of Southeast Asia cruises departing from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal.

Symphony of the seas

Year of Construction: 2018

Capacity: 5400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Departing PortMiami every Saturday, Symphony of the Seas is running a year-round schedule of seven-night Caribbean and Bahamas cruises.

Ovation of the seas

Year of Construction: 2016

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Sydney, Australia

One of the Royal Caribbean ships currently sailing in Australia, Ovation of the Seas docked at her home port of Sydney today. After returning from a South Pacific cruise, the Quantum-class ship is embarking on a 12-night holiday cruise in New Zealand.

Harmony of the seas

Year of Construction: 2016

Capacity: 5400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Harmony of the Seas offers week-long Caribbean cruises. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the ship visits popular ports throughout the region, including St. Maarten, Cozumel, Aruba and CocoCay.

Anthem of the seas

Year of construction: 2015

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In service

Location: US East Coast

Based at Royal Caribbeans Cape Liberty cruise terminal, Anthem of the Seas is currently sailing a series of week-long cruises to Florida and the Bahamas. In addition to Nassau and CocoCay, itineraries include calls at Port Canaveral and Miami.

Quantum of the seas

Year of construction: 2014

Capacity: 4100 guests

Status: In service

Location: South Pacific

After debuting in Brisbane in November, Quantum of the Seas is offering a series of South Pacific cruises from its Australian port. With varying durations, itineraries include ports such as Mystery Island, Vila and Noumea.

The lure of the seas

Year of construction: 2010

Capacity: 5400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Now sailing from Texas, Allure of the Seas is offering a series of seven-night Western Caribbean cruises. In November, the Oasis-Class ship opened Royal Caribbeans new cruise terminal in Galveston, becoming the largest cruise ship to ever visit the port.

Oasis of the seas

Year of construction: 2009

Capacity: 5400 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After a summer season on the East Coast, Oasis of the Seas returned to Florida in November. The original Oasis-class ship is now offering weeklong Caribbean cruises departing from PortMiami.

Independence of the seas

Year of construction: 2008

Capacity: 3600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

Independence of the Seas continues to offer a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas sailing from Port Canaveral. In addition to days at sea, the three- and four-night itineraries include visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Freedom of the seas

Year of construction: 2007

Capacity: 3600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Liberty of the Seas is currently offering three- and four-night Bahamas cruises. Sailing from Fort Lauderdale on Mondays and Fridays, the ship visits Perfect Day in CocoCay and Nassau.

Freedom of the seas

Year of construction: 2006

Capacity: 3600 guests

Status: In service

Location: Miami, Florida

Also offering short cruises to the Bahamas, Freedom of the Seas is based in Miami. With two departure dates per week, three- and four-night itineraries sail to Nassau, as well as the Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The jewel of the seas

Year of construction: 2004

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

Based in Port Canaveral, Jewel of the Seas is offering various itineraries to the Caribbean and Bahamas. Ranging from five to nine nights, cruises include visits to several destinations in the region, including St. Lucia, Key West, Labadee, Bimini and St. Croix.

Mariner of the seas

Year of construction: 2003

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Mariner of the Seas continues to offer four- and five-night Caribbean and Bahamas cruises departing from Port Canaveral. Itineraries feature popular ports like Cozumel and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Serenade of the seas

Year of construction: 2003

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Bahamas

Based in Tampa, Serenade of the Seas is offering weeklong cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. This week’s itinerary features visits to Freeport, CocoCay, Nassau and Bimini.

Navigator of the seas

Year of construction: 2002

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In service

Location: West Coast

Navigator of the Seas continues to sail a year-round schedule of three- to seven-night West Coast cruises. Based in Los Angeles, the Voyager-class ship sails both Baja California and the Mexican Riviera.

The brilliance of the seas

Year of construction: 2002

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another Royal Caribbean ship sailing from Tampa, Brilliance of the Seas offers short cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas. Four- and five-night itineraries sail to Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Key West, Nassau and more.

Adventure of the seas

Year of construction: 2001

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing from Galveston twice weekly, Adventure of the Seas is offering short Mexico cruises that include visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.

The brilliance of the seas

Year of construction: 2001

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After marking Royal Caribbeans return to New Orleans, Radiance of the Seas continues to sail Western Caribbean cruises from the Big Easy. Before repositioning in Galveston in late January, the ship offers seven-night cruises to destinations that include Mexico, Honduras, Belize and more.

Explorer of the seas

Year of construction: 2000

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

Departing from Miami, Explorer of the Seas is sailing a series of six- to nine-night cruises to the Caribbean. In addition to Aruba and Curaçao, the ship visits popular destinations in the region such as Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, etc.

The traveler of the seas

Year of Construction: 1999

Capacity: 3100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

Voyager of the Seas is currently offering a series of Southern and Eastern Caribbean cruises departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Vision of the seas

Year of Construction: 1998

Capacity: 2000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After a summer season in Europe, Vision of the Seas returned to her seasonal homeport in Fort Lauderdale in November. Built in 1998, the ship is now offering ten- and 11-night cruises to Central America and the Southern Caribbean.

Rhapsody of the seas

Year of construction: 1997

Capacity: 2100 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

Rhapsody of the Seas is currently sailing a series of seven- to 14-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean departing from Bridgetown, Barbados.

The fascination of the seas

Year of construction: 1997

Capacity: 2250 guests

Status: In service

Location: US East Coast

Based in Baltimore, Enchantment of the Seas is currently sailing seven-night cruises to the US East Coast and the Bahamas. Itineraries include visits to Charleston, Port Canaveral, Nassau, CocoCay and Freeport.

The majesty of the seas

Year of Construction: 1996

Capacity: 1950 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

Grandeur of the Seas offers various Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries departing from PortMiami. Sailing to the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean, the five- to nine-night cruises include visits to Cozumel, St. Johns, Barbados, Labadee and more.