Paris: Police and protesters clash after fatal shooting in Kurdish community center







Paris

CNN

–

Clashes between protesters and police erupted in central Paris on Saturday, as members of the local Kurdish community took to the streets to demand justice following Friday’s deadly shooting at a Kurdish cultural center. Live footage from CNN affiliate BFMTV, as well as Reuters and AFP news agencies, showed damaged roads and smoke billowing from cars as demonstrators clashed with police. The clashes, which are ongoing, are taking place in the area near the Place de la République in the heart of the French capital, not far from the Ahmet-Kaya Kurdish cultural center, the site of Friday’s shooting. CNN has reached out to the Paris police department and the Kurdish community center for comment. A gunman killed three people and wounded three others in a possibly racist attack at the cultural center on Rue dEnghien in central Paris on Friday. The three victims who lost their lives were Kurds, the center’s lawyer confirmed to CNN. A march in central Paris on Saturday, organized in the wake of the shooting, was canceled earlier than planned by the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDKF) because of the clashes. To avoid damage to Place de la Rpublique and people getting hurt, we (CDKF) have ended the march, spokesman Berivan Firat told BFMTV on Saturday, adding that from now on the group will no longer be held responsible for the actions. of the protesters. The march was originally planned to start at the Place de la République and was authorized by the Paris police department. Things turned violent shortly after the march began with police firing tear gas, Firat told BFMTV. Many protesters remain at Place de la République and Place de la Bastille, the march’s planned endpoint, even after the event was called off. Clashes in the Place de Bastille have since broken down, with several cars overturned and burnt, according to live images from BFMTV. Paris police chief Laurent Nuez was scheduled to meet Kurdish community leaders at 10 a.m. local time today at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron and Interior Minister Gerald Darman, Paris police said in a statement. On Friday, Darmanin said France would ensure the rights of Kurds who wanted to protest and pledged to increase policing around Kurdish sites. The suspected attacker in Friday’s attack, a 69-year-old French man with a long criminal record, has been arrested. He was not part of any far-right group monitored by police, Darmanin told reporters at the scene. He (the suspect) clearly wanted to take it out on foreigners, added the minister. While the shooting has not been ruled a terrorist attack, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Friday that investigators are not ruling out possible racist motives behind the shooting. When it comes to racist motives, of course these elements are part of the investigation that has just been launched, said Beccuau. French President Macron expressed his regret on Twitter for the heinous attack where the Kurds of France have been the target.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/24/europe/police-protesters-clash-paris-kurdish-center-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos