International
Light up the World’s service projects throughout Central Africa
Church members around Central Africa are participating in a wide variety of humanitarian projects as part of the Light the World initiative this December.
Services range from providing critical supplies to orphanages, hospitals and prisons to maintaining schools, public toilets and drainage systems, it reported. African Churches Editorial Office. Local Church leaders and members planned and implemented projects to meet local needs.
In total, more than 50 projects will be completed by the end of the year in this region, while dozens more are underway in other parts of Africa.
Below are some of the efforts from the Central Africa Churches Area.
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Kinshasa: Church members spent three Saturdays cleaning, painting and replacing broken plumbing, electrical equipment and toilets in a public bathroom near the city’s main train station.
Another Saturday, Church members delivered more than 110 packages of essential food items to a center for people with disabilities. They also cleaned the common areas and painted an exterior wall.
President Kalonji D. Tshitundu, second counselor in the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake presidency, invited all members of the Church to share the light of Christ as we serve those around us to celebrate the life of Christ during this Christmas season .
Stake Relief Society President Ivette Katokwe said: We are here to give relief, help and comfort. Our mission is to help God’s children who are in need.
Kisanga: Fifty members of the Kisanga Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake donated supplies and services to two orphanages near Lubumbashi on December 4. Members will also provide necessary supplies to Boma Prison in Kipushi.
Guard: Members of the Ruashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake donated food, supplies, clothing, shoes, soap and a new refrigerator to a homeless center for young women in Ruashi run by the Methodist church.
Some Church members cleaned the kitchen while others weeded the property. The young men from the Church taught the girls some new dances and had lunch with them
Bookstore: Members of the Kabusanga Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake donated funds to four health clinics in Mbuji-Maji. These will be used to help patients who cannot pay their hospital bills.
At the handover ceremony, Kabusanga Stake President Bukasa Donatien Yamba said: We cannot take away all your physical suffering or debt, but we can help ease the burden of hospital and medical bills. He further pointed out that it is the duty of all members of the Church to imitate Christ.
Republic of the Congo
Help: Members of the Makelekele Republic of the Congo Stake donated mattresses and basic food items to an orphanage for homeless children sponsored by the Catholic church in Brazzaville.
President Augusin Nkondani, first counselor in the stake presidency, led the effort. The director of the orphanage, Adrien Missiri, thanked the Church for its significant gesture.
Uganda
Genie: Members of Jinja Uganda Stake visited an early childhood center in Namungalwe village. They brought in bulk supplies of corn, rice, beans, salt, sugar, soap and cooking oil and talked to center officials about how to continue providing support.
The Director of the Center Mugumya Eseza expressed her sincere appreciation for these supplies because they are seriously facing hunger because the food prices are too high and they are not able to buy enough food for the children.
Cameroon
Douala: Members and missionaries serving in the Douala Branch in the Cameroon District of Douala cleaned public spaces, gutters and canals in the coastal city, which often faces monsoon rain.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thechurchnews.com/global/2022/12/23/23523016/central-africa-light-the-world-service-projects
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
