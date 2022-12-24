



Germany welcomes the statement of SRSG Bathily and his ongoing efforts to revitalize the political process in Libya. Germany congratulates Libya on its Independence Day, while noting with concern that a year has passed since the postponement of the elections scheduled in Libya on December 24, 2021. Free, fair, transparent and inclusive presidential and parliamentary elections as soon as possible throughout the country remain the clear will and aspiration of the Libyan people, who deserve a unified and democratically elected government that can government for the benefit of the whole country and his own. people, as well as a legislature with a renewed mandate. Therefore, Germany calls on all Libyan actors and key stakeholders to work with SRSG Bathily through compromise and constructive engagement, to fulfill their responsibilities to the Libyan people in political, security, economic and human rights tracks , in order to provide long-term stability. security and prosperity. We are ready to work with all parties in support of these goals and reiterate our support for the efforts of PSSP Bathilys. Germany calls on all actors, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Supreme Council of State, to unite under AND care to quickly agree on a constitutional basis. If the two institutions cannot quickly agree on a credible electoral roadmap, alternative mechanisms can and should be used to alleviate the suffering caused by outdated and unending temporary political arrangements. At the same time, Germany also commits to support comprehensive intra-Libyan dialogue AND patronages. Germany further calls on all parties to accelerate the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement of October 23, 2020, in order to preserve the stability and unity of Libya, and fully supports the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in this regard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.auswaertiges-amt.de/en/newsroom/news/-/2570906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

