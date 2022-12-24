WMO issues indicators of extreme weather conditions around the world

The clear need to do much more to cut greenhouse gas emissions was underlined again during events in 2022, the UN weather agency said, advocating for strengthened adaptation to climate change, including universal access to weather warnings. early.

This year we have faced several dramatic weather disasters which have claimed many lives and livelihoods and damaged health, food, energy and water security and infrastructure, said WMO Chief Petteri Taalas.

In the warmest way

While global temperature figures for 2022 will be released in mid-January, the past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record, according to the WMO.

While the persistence of a La Nia cooling event, now in its third year, means that 2022 will not be the warmest year on record, its cooling impact will be short-lived and will not reverse the long-term warming trend of caused by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in our atmosphere.

Furthermore, this will be the tenth year in a row that temperatures have reached at least 1 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels. likely to breach the 1.5C limit of the Paris Agreement.

Early warnings

Early warnings, increased investment in the core global observing system and building resilience to extreme weather and climate will be among WMO’s priorities in 2023, the year the WMO community celebrates its 150th anniversary.

There is a need to increase preparedness for such extreme events and ensure that we meet themUN target for Early Warnings for All in the next five yearsthe top WMO official said.

WMO will also promote a new way of monitoring sinks and sources of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide using ground-based global atmosphere monitoring, satellite and assimilation modeling, which allows better understanding of how are the main greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Climate indicators

Greenhouse gases are only one climate indicator used to monitor levels.

Sea level, which has doubled since 1993; ocean heat content; and acidification are also at record high levels.

The last two and a half years alone account for 10 percent of the overall sea level rise since satellite measurements began nearly 30 years ago.said the OBM’s interim report on the state of the global climate in 2022.

And 2022 took an unusually heavy toll on glaciers in the European Alps, with initial indications of record melting.

The Greenland ice sheet lost mass for the 26th year in a row and it rained instead of snow at the summit for the first time in September.

WMO/Muhammad Amdad Hossain A young boy stands in front of a water hole in a drought area in Bangladesh.

National heating taxes

Although 2022 did not break global temperature records, it topped many national heat records around the world.

India and Pakistan experienced high heat in March and April. China experienced the biggest and longest heat wave since national records began and the second driest summer on record.

And parts of the northern hemisphere were extremely hot and dry.

A large area centered around north-central Argentina, as well as southern Bolivia, central Chile and most of Paraguay and Uruguay, experienced record temperatures during two consecutive heat waves in late November and early December 2022.

Record heat waves have been observed in China, Europe, North and South America, the WMO chief added. The long drought in the Horn of Africa threatens a humanitarian catastrophe

And while large parts of Europe were reeling from repeated episodes of extreme heat, the UK set a new national record in July when temperatures reached more than 40C for the first time.

Rain records

In East Africa, rainfall has been below average for four consecutive wet seasons, the longest in 40 years, causing a major humanitarian crisis affecting millions of people, destroying agriculture and killing livestock, particularly in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia .

Record rainfall in July and August led to severe flooding in Pakistan, which caused at least 1,700 deaths, displaced 7.9 million and affected 33 million people.

A third of Pakistan was flooded, with huge economic losses and human casualties, Mr. Taalas recalled.