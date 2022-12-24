



Kimball International Announces Well Certified Platinum for Corporate Headquarters JASPER, IN., December 21, 2022 – Kimball International announces that its corporate headquarters in Jasper,

Indiana has earned Platinum Well Certified through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Earlier this

year, Kimball International was one of the first furniture manufacturers to have multiple corporate showrooms

get the WELL rating for health and safety. This next designation marks an important and notable achievement

commitment to support the health and well-being of their staff, visitors and stakeholders, and beyond

community. We are extremely proud to have achieved Platinum Well Certified for our corporate headquarters, said Jessica

Gubbins, Senior Director of Brand Marketing, Kimball International. With one of our guiding principles being Ours

People are our company is extremely important to us to have an environment that places the health and safety of

our people first, and it also gives us the opportunity to share the benefits of being Well Certified with our guests.

Well, certification is the highest pinnacle of achievement for strategies in all 10 WELL concepts for new and

existing interior spaces. Locations that have achieved WELL certification have earned points based on performance

results for various policies, design and operational strategies and achieved one of three certification levels: Silver,

Gold, or Platinum. Individuals who visit well-certified spaces will feel confident that they are designed and

operated to meet industry standards for health and wellness. When Kimball International began their journey with WELL v1 in 2017, I never dreamed they would become a

industry leader in undertaking WELL certifications, health safety assessments and equity assessments in bulk

facilities and locations, said Jennifer Berthelot-Jelovic, Founder and CEO of A SustainAble Production, LLC

(ASAP). Kimball International continues to be a leader and innovator in implementing IWBI’s rigorous and third-party verified WELL program, creating healthy and equitable places for all people who enter through them.

the doors. We are thrilled to have received this designation. It is attributed to our efforts to put people first, whether that is

an employee or customer visiting our space, said Andrea Rohleder, Customer Experience and Brand Manager for

Kimball International. In leading this effort, we are truly able to support our company’s ongoing initiatives

and are following this GOOD status in all our showroom locations across the country. This is a remarkable achievement, said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of International WELL

Institute of Construction. I want to congratulate and thank Kimball International for their important contribution

better buildings, more vibrant communities and stronger organizations.

