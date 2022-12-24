International
Winter storm freezes vacation plans for Canadians, halts VIA rail travel between Ontario, Quebec
The last:
- Canada’s environment has issued weather warnings for most provinces and territories.
- Across Ontario, Quebec, BC and the Maritimes, hundreds of thousands of people are without power.
- Hundreds of passengers stranded on VIA Rail between Toronto and Montreal overnight.
- Flooding concerns, dangerous road conditions in BC
CBCLite:If your device's power or data is low, get your storm updates on CBC Lite. It's our low-bandwidth, text-only website.
Utility companies are making progress in their efforts to restore power to hundreds of thousands of people across Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and the Maritime provinces.
Have a question or something to say? Email: [email protected] or join us live in the comments now.
In many parts of the country, including Ontario and BC, officials are urging drivers to avoid travel if possible as treacherous winter conditions continue.
Western and northern parts of Canada are facing another day of bitterly cold temperatures, while in some places rainfall will create flooding risks due to frozen ground.
340,000 without power in Ontario, Quebec
In Ontario, more than 69,000 customers were without power Saturday morning, mostly in the eastern and southern parts of the province, as well as north of Thunder Bay.Hydro Onesaid its crews were trying to restore power but were hampered by high winds, blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions, which continue to cause outages. Some customers may experience persistent restoration delays.
Ontario Provincial Police were urging people to stay off the roads if possible after massive pileups and hundreds of other crashes Friday amid icy road conditions with very low visibility. There were multiple closures along Highway 401 Saturday morning, while many other sections of the highway throughout the southern parts of the province remained closed. Keep updated with the latest closures at 511 Ontario website.
Chatham-Kent, in the southwest of the province, declared a state of emergency after the conditions led to multiple crashes and left hundreds of people stranded. She was urging people to stay off the roads so plows and tow trucks could try to clear the snow and abandoned vehicles.
In Quebec, more than 279,000 customers were without power Saturday, with the Capitale-Nationalearound Quebec City and SaguenayLac-Saint-Jean regions hit hard.Hydro-Qubec said she was hopeful that conditions would improve on Saturday as the shelters continue restoration work.
Highways around Montreal were blocked by many vehicles on Saturday. Across the province, roads are covered in ice and snow, with zero visibility in some places.
Environment Canada is warning storms, strong winds and other stormy weather in parts of Ontario and Quebec are likely to continue through Christmas.
BC endures more bad weather
Weather warnings remain in effect for many parts of western and southern British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, with more snow on the way Saturday, as well as heavy rain that could cause flooding.
More than 10,000 BCHydro customers were without power on Saturday morning, most of them on the lower mainland and Sunshine Coast. Crews worked through the night to try to bring as many properties back online as possible, and that work continues Saturday, officials said.
Motorists were asked to take extra care on roads and highways across the province. DriveBC said commuters should expect rapidly deteriorating conditions, consider changing their travel plans and be prepared for closures on short notice. Find the latest road conditions at DriveBC website.
Power outages in the Maritimes
Tens of thousands of people were without power in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island on Saturday, but crews managed to restore power to several thousand customers throughout the morning.
IN New Brunswickmore than 33,000 customers were without power Saturday morning. Environment Canada has issued a storm warning for Chaleur Bay from Miscou Island to Campbellton, where coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage and coastal washout are expected.
IN PEIstrong winds were easing Saturday morning. Flights at Charlottetown Airport have resumed and the Confederation Bridge, which was closed to all traffic Friday night due to strong winds, has reopened.Maritime ElectricCrews were working to restore power to about 2,400 properties and hoped to have them all back online by the end of Saturday.
More than 11,000 customers IN Nova Scotia were without power Saturday morning. Strong winds, rain and storms are expected to hit Cape Breton in the next few hours.
Travel problems continue
Hundreds of passengers were stranded on VIA Railtrains on the Quebec City-Windsor corridor from Friday night into Saturday morning. In a statement, VIA Rail told CBC News that power outages and downed trees made it impossible to run some of the trains.
The rail operator said it was trying to keep stranded passengers comfortable while seeking alternative transport and promised them full refunds. More rail delays are expected on Saturday.
As more flights were arriving and departing Vancouver International Airport than in previous days on Saturday, the airport warned passengers that their flight schedules may change and to check with their airline for the latest flight information. The airport would provide an update at 1pm on Saturday.
Air Canada warns of further flight disruptions in Vancouver, Toronto, Quebec City and Montreal until Christmas Day.
WestJet operations resumed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Saturday morning, as well as at Vancouver’s airport on Friday night, but dozens of Saturday flights were canceled. The airline was dealing with a baggage backlog in Calgary due to canceled flights, but was adding delivery services to reunite bags with their owners.
Elsewhere in Canada
Newfoundland and Labradorescaped the brunt of the winter storm, but parts of the province are expected to face heavy downpours, strong winds and thunderstorms on Saturday.
The weather continues to be cold in some parts of the country Yuko, Northwest Territories, northern BCAND prairieswith temperatures at 40 or 50 degrees Celsius, depending on the region.
If your home is without power, do not use outdoor heating devices indoors, such as fuel heaters, lights, generators or portable stoves, as these can cause asphyxiation or carbon monoxide poisoning if used indoors.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
