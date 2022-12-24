Freeways, 402 closed in southwestern Ont. Saturday with 160 crashes





Provincial police say a major winter storm across Ontario and Quebec has left roads impassable in parts of southwestern Ontario for the second day in a row as drivers continue to be involved in crashes. The storm that began Friday morning has resulted in more than 160 crashes along Highways 401 and 402, the OPP said. As of mid-morning Saturday, there were more than 10 closures along those routes, including a portion of the 401 outside of London near Colonel Talbot Road, and the ongoing closure of the 402 between London and Sarnia. “Officers are extremely busy,” OPP spokesman Derek Rogers said. “We’ve had four cruisers damaged as our members try to respond and contact people who need help. So the bottom line is if you don’t need to travel today, I would certainly discourage any non-essential travel.” There have been no serious injuries so far despite the chaotic conditions, something Rogers said is “almost a Christmas miracle”. County roads continue to be impassable in some areas, with the OPP strongly discouraging motorists from traveling north, with roads remaining closed in Gray Bruce, Perth and Huron counties due to snow. #MiddlesexOPP I confirm #Hwy402 still closed by @CountyMiddlesex to @CountyofLambton up to the border. Continued reduced visibility and snow drifts on all roads. Please if travel is not necessary stay at home. Looking for your abandoned car? CALL #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 ^jh pic.twitter.com/mX5fp6Ixu8 –@OPP_WR Chatham-Kent declared a state of emergency Saturday morning saying it was dealing with multiple vehicle crashes and hundreds of people stranded. He said many vehicles were abandoned on the road and it could take days to return them to their owners. Cold weather here to stay The region is in for a cold and windy Christmas Day, but Environment Canada said the storm has shown signs of abating in the area. Flooding is easing slightly, meteorologist Gerald Cheng said, but strong winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour mixed with freshly fallen snow are still a hazard on roads in and out of the city. “If you’re traveling on the 401, we’re still expecting poor visibility. We’ve had 10 inches in the area, but that doesn’t do justice to the areas that have had lake effect snow, especially if you’re driving on the 21 freeway,” he said. Cheng. “If you can avoid that highway, so much the better, because we’re still getting westerly winds off of Lake Huron and that’s bringing a lot of snow to those areas and still looking at almost zero visibility.” Commuters slowly make their way along a snow-covered Riverside Dr in London, Ont., as a potentially dangerous winter storm sweeps across southwestern Ontario on Friday. (Colin Butler/CBC News) Across Ontario, nearly 84,461 Hydro One customers were without power as of mid-morning Saturday. Southwestern Ontario was spared significant outages with small pockets of blackout.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/highways-402-closed-in-southwestern-ont-saturday-with-160-collisions-1.6697639 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos