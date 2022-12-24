The Rafale is the leading candidate to replace the Kfir in Colombia





Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has announced that the country will buy young fighters to replace its aging IAI Kfirs, despite saying this was not a priority before taking power in August. Additionally, a statement from the presidency said that Colombia has “pre-selected the French government’s offer for the sale of 16 [Dassault] Rafales”, but emphasized that “there are no signed contracts, it is a preliminary negotiation”. The estimated value is 15 billion pesos ($3.15 billion). The South American country has received a number of bids, with the Lockheed Martin F-16V and Saab Gripen NG being the other top contenders. New Eurofighter Typhoons, second-hand Typhoon Tranche 1/2 from Germany and used Gripen Cs were also considered. However, the Rafale is considered “the best option for the country in terms of price, efficiency and operation,” Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez said. The minister also said that the operating cost of the Rafale was 30 percent lower than that of the Kfir and that the French offer was cheaper than that for the F-16V, which until now had been seen as the first to complete the contract. While it scores highly in most operational and cost assessments, the Rafale also offers the MBDA Meteor long-range air-to-air missile capability. This includes the ability to qualify for the large number of modern Israeli-made weapons maintained by the Fuerza Area Columbiana (FAC, Colombian air force), such as the Spice guided munition and the i-Derby and Python 5 air-to- air rocket. Integrating these weapons was reportedly not on the table with the F-16 proposal. A key factor may also be the fast delivery schedule offered by the French. The FAC’s Kfirs are in desperate need of replacement and will be phased out from 2023. If, as expected, a Rafale contract is signed in early 2023, the first deliveries could begin before the end of the year. France has already indicated in the Greek and Croatian Rafale deals its willingness to divert its aircraft and production sites to provide early deliveries to export customers. Colombia’s long association with the Kfir dates back to 1989, when a batch of 12 ex-Israeli Kfir C.2s and a two-seat TC.2 were purchased. These non-radar aircraft were later modified to the C.7 standard and then to the C.12. In 2008 a batch of 24 Kfir C.10 – also known as Kfir COA – was purchased – this version features the Elta EL/M-2032 radar. From 2017 most were modified to Block 60 status with the EL/M-2052 AESA radar. 23 Surviving Colombian Kfirs fly Escuadrn de Combate 111 to Palanquero. A number of them are more than 40 years old and, while improvements have kept them relevant in equipment and armament curves, airframes are increasingly difficult to maintain. As the fleet has aged, availability has decreased and operating costs have increased significantly, particularly due to difficulties associated with obtaining spares.

