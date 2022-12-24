Here’s how to track Santa around the world, thanks to NORAD | tidings





Santa has filled his sled with toys for all good children and he has made sure that the deer are secured for takeoff. Now, they are traveling the world to visit millions of families. While you’re waiting to hear the jingle of bells in the air that means Santa is near, the North American Aerospace Defense Command has a tracking system to show the merry man’s progress around the world. NORAD, which is responsible for protecting the skies over the United States and Canada, activates its Santa tracking system at 6 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve. People can follow Santa’s journey around the world NORAD website AND on CNN liveor they can call the command center at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723). A live operator or recording will provide the caller with Santa’s current location, according to a Nov. 30 news release from NORAD. The tracking service can also be accessed through the NORAD Tracks Santa app, social media, Amazon Alexa, OnStar and the Bing search engine, according to the news release. This is the 67th year that NORAD has followed Santa’s Christmas journey around the world. It started by accident, according to the NORAD websitein 1955 when a local newspaper ad informed children that they could call Santa directly — only the contact number was mistyped. “Instead of calling Santa, the child called the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Operations Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.,” the website says. “Air Force Col. Harry Shoup, the acting commander that night who answered the child’s call, quickly realized a mistake had been made and assured the child that he was Santa Claus. After more incoming calls, Shoup assigned a service officer to continued. answering calls and a tradition was born, which continued when NORAD was formed in 1958.” That’s how the tradition began, according to NORAD, and they’ve kept it up for decades ever since. Millions of families and children around the world have used the tracking service to monitor Santa’s whereabouts, according to NORAD. The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

