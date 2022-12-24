International
The Taliban prohibit women from working for local and foreign NGOs
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban government on Saturday ordered all foreign and local non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend the employment of women, allegedly because some female employees did not wear the Islamic headscarf properly. They also separately banned women from attending religious classes in mosques in the capital, Kabul.
The bans are the latest restrictive moves by Afghanistan’s new rulers against women’s rights and freedoms, coming just days after the Taliban banned female students from attending universities across the country.
Afghan women have since demonstrated in major cities against the ban, a rare sign of domestic protest since the Taliban took power last year. The decision has also caused international outrage.
The NGO’s order came in a letter from Economy Minister Qari Din Mohammed Hanif, who said that any organization found not to be in compliance with the order would have its license to operate in Afghanistan revoked. The ministry’s spokesman, Abdul Rahman Habib, confirmed the contents of the letter to The Associated Press.
The ministry said it had received serious complaints about female staff working for NGOs not wearing the proper headscarf or hijab. It was not immediately clear whether the order applies to all women or just Afghan women working at the NGO.
More details were not immediately available due to concerns that the Taliban’s latest move could be a step towards an outright ban on Afghan women leaving their homes.
It’s a heartbreaking announcement,” said Maliha Niazai, a master trainer at an NGO that teaches youth about issues such as gender-based violence. Aren’t we human beings? Why are we being treated with this cruelty?
The 25-year-old, who works for Y-Peer Afghanistan and lives in Kabul, said her work was important because she served her country and is the only person supporting her family. Will the officials support us after this announcement? If not, then why are meals being snatched from our mouths? she asked.
Another NGO worker, a 24-year-old woman from Jalalabad, who worked for the Norwegian Refugee Council, said it was the worst moment of my life.
The work gives me more than … a living, it’s a representation of all the efforts I’ve made,” she said, declining to give her name out of fear for her safety.
The United Nations condemned the NGO order and said it would try to meet with the Taliban leadership to get some clarity.
The removal of women’s free will to choose their own destiny, their powerlessness and systematic exclusion from all aspects of public and political life takes the country backwards, jeopardizing efforts for any meaningful peace or stability in the country, a statement said. of the UN.
In another decree, a spokesman for the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs, Fazil Mohammad Hussaini, said late Saturday that adult girls “are prohibited from attending Islamic lessons in mosques in Kabul, although they can still go to independent madrassas, or religious school.
He did not provide further details and did not elaborate on the ages affected by the ban or how it would be implemented. It was also not explained why the measure only applies to mosques in Kabul.
Earlier on Saturday, Taliban security forces used a water cannon to disperse women protesting against a ban on university education for women in the western city of Herat, eyewitnesses said.
According to witnesses, about two dozen women were heading to the Herat provincial governor’s house on Saturday to protest the ban with many chanting: Education is our right when they were pushed back by security forces firing water cannons.
Video shared with the AP shows women screaming and hiding in a side street to escape the water cannon. Then they resume their protest, with obscene chants!
One of the protest organizers, Maryam, said between 100 and 150 women took part in the protest, moving in small groups from different parts of the city to a central meeting point. She did not give her last name for fear of reprisals.
There was security on every street, in every square, armored vehicles and armed men, she said. When we started our protest, in Tariqi Park, the Taliban took branches from the trees and beat us. But we continued our protest. They increased their security presence. Around 11 o’clock they took out the water ball.
A spokesman for the provincial governor, Hamidullah Mutawakil, claimed there were only four or five protesters.
They had no agenda, they just came here to make a movie, he said, without mentioning violence against women or the use of water cannons.
There has been widespread international condemnation of the university ban, including from Muslim-majority countries such as Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as warnings from the United States and the G-7 group of major industrial nations that policy will have consequences for the Taliban.
An official in the Taliban government, Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim, spoke about the ban for the first time on Thursday in an interview with Afghan state television.
He said the ban was necessary to prevent gender mixing in universities and because he believes some subjects being taught violate Islamic principles. He also added that the ban will be in effect until further notice.
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule that respects rights for women and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, since taking power in August 2021.
They have barred girls from middle and high school and now universities and have also barred women from most fields of employment. Women have also been ordered to wear head-to-toe clothing in public and banned from parks and gyms.
Afghan society, while largely traditional, had increasingly embraced the education of girls and women during the last two decades of a US-backed government.
In the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, dozens of Afghan refugee students protested Saturday against a ban on higher education for women in their homeland and demanded the immediate reopening of campuses for women.
One of them, Bibi Haseena, read a poem describing the bleak situation for Afghan girls seeking education. She said she was unhappy about graduating outside her country when hundreds of thousands of her Afghan sisters were being denied an education.
|
