7 Countries, 7 Traditional Christmas Holidays | THE INTERNATIONAL

Christmas is celebrated in many ways in many corners of the globe, and the cuisine that marks the holiday is as diverse as the people who celebrate it.

Food traditions are comforting and Christmas dishes are especially special in many families.

The typical Christmas meal can be different from destinationbut the idea of ​​indulging in a party, whether that day or the night before, is not.

Here’s a look at how locals celebrate Christmas through cuisine in seven countries. We asked hospitality experts about these traditions and they shared their perspective on what’s typical for them and their families and friends.

France

The French enjoy their lavish holiday meal on December 24, says Francois Payard, the renowned pastry chef who grew up in Nice and now lives in New York.

Locals sit down to dinner around 8 p.m., he says, and enjoy a first course of seafood. That usually means a lobster thermidor — a baked dish of cooked crustaceans mixed with mustard, egg yolks and brandy — or a shrimp scampi.

Then it’s on to a large capon — a male chicken that’s known for its tenderness — and a medley of sides including mashed potatoes and sage-fried chestnuts. “Chestnuts are part of every Christmas meal for us,” says Payard.

Dessert, the grand finale, is a yule log, or bche de Nol — the French version of a Christmas cake. Often two are served — one chocolate, the other chestnut. To drink, it’s the best wine you can get your hands on, usually a red from Burgundy that isn’t too full for the capon.

On Christmas Day, the French enjoy a hearty brunch that may include creamy scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and toast. The meal ends with various cheeses such as Brie, Gruyere and Munster, says Payard.

Ital

As in France, Italians celebrate Christmas with their greatest spread on the eve of the big day. Luca Finardi, general manager of Mandarin Oriental Milan, says locals usually attend midnight mass and enjoy a hearty meal before going to church.

Smoked salmon with buttered crostini or a smoked salt cod is the precursor to the main meal. Italians from coastal areas like the Amalfi Coast might start with a crudo like sea bass with herbs and sea salt, says Finardi.

Then there’s the tortellini in brodo — stuffed pasta bathed in a hot chicken broth and parmesan cheese — the latter of which must come from the namesake region in Italy.

For the main meal, northern Italians tend to have stuffed turkey, while those from coastal areas may tuck into a large roast sea bass surrounded by roasted potatoes and vegetables.

“The must, no matter where you’re from, is panettone – a typical sweet bread,” says Finardi. “The secret is to heat it up for just a few minutes.” Spumante, a sparkling wine, is the drink of choice.

As for the famous Italian Christmas meal of the Feast of the Seven Fishes, Finardi says it is mostly limited to the Campania region, which includes the Amalfi Coast and Naples.

Christmas Day is more about bonding with family and less about food, says Finardi. “We eat leftovers and recover from the day before.”

England

The British usually don’t indulge in their big holiday meal on Christmas Eve. “The 24th is about cooking with our families and going to the local pub for a pint,” says Nicola Butler, owner of London-based luxury travel company NoteWorthy, about Christmas in non-pandemic times.

The real celebrations start on Christmas morning with a glass of champagne and a breakfast of smoked salmon and mince pies, she says. Later that day, after the Queen’s annual Christmas speech has been broadcast, it’s time for dinner.

That means a roast turkey or roast beef and a host of sides like roasted parsnips and carrots, buttered peas and Brussels sprouts. Some families include Yorkshire pudding, a savory product baked with flour, eggs and milk made with meat drippings.

Dessert is Christmas pudding, which is actually a dark, dense cake made with dried fruit, spices and usually a splash of brandy. “We have a lot of wine to go with the food,” says Butler.

Greece

Maria Loi, the famous Greek chef, says the country’s holiday celebrations begin on Christmas Eve around 7 p.m.

“Families sit around the fireplace and eat a special wheat bread that we only make at Christmas,” she says. “Some families also eat pork sausages. It is the only one [occasion] Greeks eat pork because meat is not common in our cuisine.”

After partaking in a holy communion early in the morning on Christmas Day, Greeks go home for an all-day food feast, Loi says.

Homemade honey cookies with walnuts or almonds come first, followed by chicken orzo soup. A few hours later, it’s a roast chicken stuffed with chestnuts or variations of grilled or braised pork dishes. Sides such as stir-fried wild greens, shredded romaine with onion and feta cheese, and lemon-roasted potatoes accompany the entrée.

Dessert is light and can be baked apples with honey and walnuts or honey-infused Greek yogurt. To drink, Loi says Greeks prefer red wine.

Mexico

According to Pablo Carmona and Josh Kremer, co-owners of Paradero Hotels, Mexicans celebrate Christmas on December 24.

“Families start by breaking into a piata that’s filled with all kinds of locally made sweets flavored with chili and tamarind,” says Kremer. Dinner usually follows sometime between 7 and 10pm

The meal begins with posole — a stew of large kernels of corn and pork or beef that is accompanied by up to 20 spices such as parsley, cilantro, chilies and various cheeses.

In a nod to the American influence in Mexico, the entrée — at least for Carmona and Kremer — is a turkey with all the trimmings like mashed potatoes and green beans.

The sweet finish is often a creamy flan plus strawberries and cream. But the meal isn’t complete without tequila and mezcal to pair with the food.

On the 25th, many Mexicans reheat leftovers from the night before. “We are tired so we don’t want to worry about cooking,” says Carmona.

Costa Rica

Many Costa Ricans celebrate Christmas with a midnight extravaganza, says Leo Ghitis, owner of Nayara Hotels, in the country’s northern highlands. “We go to midnight mass and come home and have a big meal at 2am,” he says.

Homemade tamales, filled with either chicken or pork or vegetables and cheese, start the spread. Then it’s on to arroz con pollo, Costa Rica’s national rice dish made with green beans, peas, carrots, saffron, cilantro, and a whole shredded chicken.

The third course is a variety of grilled proteins. Costa Ricans living along the coast have seafood like marlin, tuna, mahi mahi, shrimp, and lobster, while inland residents tuck into beef, pork, and chicken. The sides are the same for both: black bean rice, steamed palm fruit with sour cream, and palm salad with avocado.

Dessert is usually a coconut flan and arroz con leche – rice with milk, sugar and cinnamon.

“We top the meal with lots of rum and eggs and don’t finish until 4 or 5 in the morning,” says Ghitis.

Christmas Day itself is about ending waste and hitting the streets for outdoor festivities, he says.

Bahamas

Christmas Day is the big food holiday for Bahamians, says Vonya Ifill, director of talent and culture at Rosewood Baha Mar.

The locals have a big dinner that includes turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, peas and rice made with coconut milk and potato salad.

“We have this party in the evening and then at midnight we go and celebrate Boxing Day with a Junkanoo Festival,” she says. “After dancing and parading around all evening and into the early hours of the morning, we end the festivities with a fish stew or fish stew.”

Seafood, she says, is always accompanied by potato bread or Johnny Cake, a cornbread.

