International superstar Rain celebrates Christmas in Hong Kong as the city reopens to the world





HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In this festive month of the year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) invited Korean superstar Rain (Jung Ji-hoon) to spend the Christmas holiday in Hong Kong and be the guest of honor for the spectacular lighting ceremony. Hong Kong Christmas Winter Celebration. Hong Kong is ready to welcome global visitors back to the city and HKTB is happy to have rain at this special time of the year. As much as he misses his fans, Rain has missed Hong Kong and its diverse food culture, which never fails to surprise him. He said, I am glad to be back in Hong Kong, after my last visit in 2019, and to be welcomed by the city. I’m looking forward to trying as many of the local flavors as I can and enjoying the amazing sights, soaking in the festive spirit and Christmas cheer. Rain has experienced Hong Kong’s unique offerings from every angle, from its unforgettable local cuisine to its stunning skyline and breathtaking scenery. Unforgettable local cuisine Rain says that Hong Kong is a foodie paradise and he knows that no trip to Hong Kong is complete without trying dim sum, so his first stop in Hong Kong was to try dim sum at a Cantonese Michelin restaurant. He also walked around West Kowloon, where he enjoyed fried typhoon-style crabs at an authentic local restaurant. Taking a scenic ride on the new peak generation tram While Hong Kong debuted number 6th Generation Peak Tram Recently, Rain took the opportunity to ride the new generation tram up to the Peak, where he enjoyed beautiful views of Victoria Harbor and its surroundings, as well as local street egg waffles, which he can’t get enough of never. e. Rain joins the city’s Christmas lighting ceremony On December 23, Rain made a special visit to the Hong Kong WinterFests Christmas Wonderland lighting ceremony as the guest of honor and called in Christmas with people in Hong Kong. As a traveler, Rain expressed his warm feelings about the trip and sent heartfelt blessings to the people of Hong Kong. For more information about Hong Kong WinterFest, please visit the HKTB website:



https://www.discoverhongkong.com/hk-eng/what-s-new/events/hong-kong-winterfest.html For the latest travel requirements for inbound travelers, please visit:



https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/plan/traveller-info/boarding-and-testing-arrangements-upon-arrival.html *All photos and videos are for advertising and creative purposes only. Please wear a mask and adhere to the latest regulations and guidelines issued by the HKSAR Government. Information about video and image downloads:



Download link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1DOjLZfZNlid0PfvSRcfcM2FneXu7H-eI?usp=sharing

