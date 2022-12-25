International
Police in Ontario are urging drivers to ‘stay home’ as the massive winter storm continues
Police are urging Ontarians to “stay home” as a massive winter storm continues to wreak havoc across the province.
In a video posted to Twitter around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said crews are still dealing with “extreme winter weather across the province.”
“Strong winds, whiteout conditions (and) treacherous driving (are) causing a lot of problems in many areas,” he said.
Read more:
Thousands without power, multiple crashes reported in southern Ontario as winter storm hits
Read more
-
Thousands without power, multiple crashes reported in southern Ontario as winter storm hits
Schmidt urged Ontarians to “stay home if you don’t need to get anywhere.”
“Please consider the consequences of being stuck in an area you are not familiar with,” he said. “Please, you know how dangerous it is out there. We don’t want to spoil a Christmas, but we also want you to be safe.”
If you must travel, Scmidt said to pack an emergency kit and “make sure the last pipe is clear if you ever get stuck or stuck.”
Schmidt said there are “multiple road closures” across the province, including along the QEW between Niagara Falls and Fort Erie, and along the 401 and 201 freeways.
A partial closure between Woodstock and London was “in the process of reopening,” according to Schmidt.
Further east, Schmidt said there were road closures on the 417 Freeway.
“And on the 401 outside the Quebec border, we have lane closures and road closures there. In addition to detours in place, there are many areas where roads are closed, even municipalities and state of emergency,” he said.
Trending now
-
The 21 richest musicians born in Canada, ranked by net worth
-
Bomb cyclone: What you need to know as Canada faces a stormy Christmas weekend
Trending now
-
Meet the woman who won the biggest 50-50 draw in Nova Scotia history
-
5 arrested in deadly shooting at Mall of America
Schmidt said drivers trying to get to Manitoba by taking the northern route should “be prepared for long delays.”
“We have lake effect snow coming from Georgian Bay through Midland to Huntsville and areas in central Ontario,” he said. “Be aware that road closures exist through central Ontario, Western Ontario to the Gray Bruce area and all the way through southwestern Ontario.”
According to Schmidt, police have received reports of the first traffic fatality.
“We are investigating how any of the weather conditions played a role in this, but this is still an ongoing investigation,” he said.
https://twitter.com/OPP_HSD/status/1606738299133038594?s=20&t=M_qU0SM-GfLoS78-C9zagw
Earlier Saturday, the OPP said more than 500 crashes were reported across Ontario and asked motorists to “reconsider travel plans until the weather improves and roads reopen.”
Schmidt said several police cruisers and other emergency vehicles were also involved in the crash, adding that some were “struck by passing vehicles that were unable to stop as a result of visibility or slippery road conditions.”
In a statement Saturday, the CAA said it was experiencing extremely high demand for service due to weather and road closures in south central Ontario.
Our network is operating at full capacity as we prioritize emergency calls and members in unsafe situations, the statement said. Members waiting safely at home or at work may have longer than expected times.
CAA said motorists should avoid unnecessary travel as road conditions are slick and slippery.
On Saturday, Hydro One said crews had made significant progress and restored power to more than 230,000 customers across the province.
More than 76,000 customers are still without power and the company anticipates more outages will be reported today as strong winds and extreme conditions continue along much of Ontario’s coast, a news release said. Additionally, road closures and hazardous driving conditions in parts of southern, central and eastern Ontario continue to make the immediate response of Hydro One crews uncertain.
Hydro One Chief Operating Officer David Lebeter said the company anticipates it will take several days to restore power to all of its customers.
“We want our customers to know that we have every resource available working through the holidays to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said. We know this is not how anyone envisioned the holidays going, however we are committed to working through these challenging conditions until every customer returns.”
With a file from The Canadian Press
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9372059/opp-500-collisions-winter-storm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After overseeing one of the biggest settlements in FTC history, Lina Khan looks to the future : NPR
- Police in Ontario are urging drivers to ‘stay home’ as the massive winter storm continues
- More brutal details about Donald Trump’s golf revealed
- After deadly shootings: More riots in Paris
- Hawks eliminated from playoff pursuit in familiar fashion
- When Qatar Ruled the World | Sport
- Bollywood 2022 – Latest from Jammu and Kashmir | Tourism
- The wait continues for the online safety bill
- Junior Hockey World Cup kicks off against the backdrop of Hockey Canada’s ongoing struggles
- Coats for Kids fundraiser raises over 1,100 winter garments
- Trump rails against January 6 committee after release of final report
- Tamar Braxton hospitalized with flu | Entertainment