Police in Ontario are urging drivers to ‘stay home’ as the massive winter storm continues

Police are urging Ontarians to “stay home” as a massive winter storm continues to wreak havoc across the province.

In a video posted to Twitter around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said crews are still dealing with “extreme winter weather across the province.”

“Strong winds, whiteout conditions (and) treacherous driving (are) causing a lot of problems in many areas,” he said.

Schmidt urged Ontarians to “stay home if you don’t need to get anywhere.”

“Please consider the consequences of being stuck in an area you are not familiar with,” he said. “Please, you know how dangerous it is out there. We don’t want to spoil a Christmas, but we also want you to be safe.”

If you must travel, Scmidt said to pack an emergency kit and “make sure the last pipe is clear if you ever get stuck or stuck.”

ROAD CLOSURES CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE PROVINCE. including #QEW, #Hwy401402, 417 and 11. #InStorm – Avoid travel until conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/Pr2F3C29TP — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 24, 2022

Schmidt said there are “multiple road closures” across the province, including along the QEW between Niagara Falls and Fort Erie, and along the 401 and 201 freeways.

A partial closure between Woodstock and London was “in the process of reopening,” according to Schmidt.

Further east, Schmidt said there were road closures on the 417 Freeway.

An emergency alert has just been issued telling residents in Fort Erie to avoid travel due to the ongoing storm. “Emergency first responders … may be physically unable to respond to calls.” #IN THE STORM pic.twitter.com/SNLZU8BYuQ — Ryan Rocca (@ryan_rocca) December 24, 2022

“And on the 401 outside the Quebec border, we have lane closures and road closures there. In addition to detours in place, there are many areas where roads are closed, even municipalities and state of emergency,” he said.

Schmidt said drivers trying to get to Manitoba by taking the northern route should “be prepared for long delays.”

“We have lake effect snow coming from Georgian Bay through Midland to Huntsville and areas in central Ontario,” he said. “Be aware that road closures exist through central Ontario, Western Ontario to the Gray Bruce area and all the way through southwestern Ontario.”

According to Schmidt, police have received reports of the first traffic fatality.

“We are investigating how any of the weather conditions played a role in this, but this is still an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Earlier Saturday, the OPP said more than 500 crashes were reported across Ontario and asked motorists to “reconsider travel plans until the weather improves and roads reopen.”

Schmidt said several police cruisers and other emergency vehicles were also involved in the crash, adding that some were “struck by passing vehicles that were unable to stop as a result of visibility or slippery road conditions.”

In a statement Saturday, the CAA said it was experiencing extremely high demand for service due to weather and road closures in south central Ontario.

Our network is operating at full capacity as we prioritize emergency calls and members in unsafe situations, the statement said. Members waiting safely at home or at work may have longer than expected times.

CAA said motorists should avoid unnecessary travel as road conditions are slick and slippery.

PLEASE REVIEW TRAVEL PLANS UNTIL WEATHER IMPROVES AND ROADS ARE REOPENED.

Over 500 crashes reported, thankfully no deaths reported at this time. Many road closures remain in place. #InStorm

Full video here https://t.co/o6YnAnsQhx pic.twitter.com/oEHS5ajPMI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 24, 2022

On Saturday, Hydro One said crews had made significant progress and restored power to more than 230,000 customers across the province.

More than 76,000 customers are still without power and the company anticipates more outages will be reported today as strong winds and extreme conditions continue along much of Ontario’s coast, a news release said. Additionally, road closures and hazardous driving conditions in parts of southern, central and eastern Ontario continue to make the immediate response of Hydro One crews uncertain.

Hydro One Chief Operating Officer David Lebeter said the company anticipates it will take several days to restore power to all of its customers.

“We want our customers to know that we have every resource available working through the holidays to restore power as soon as it is safe to do so,” he said. We know this is not how anyone envisioned the holidays going, however we are committed to working through these challenging conditions until every customer returns.”

With a file from The Canadian Press