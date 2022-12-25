International
Save Rohingya refugees from starvation at sea, UNHCR urges Asian countries
CNN
–
The plight of some 200 Rohingya refugees who have fled into the Indian Ocean over the past month is becoming increasingly desperate, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday, as it reiterated its call for countries in the region to help rescue the theirs.
Many passengers are believed to be dead and survivors are said to be on the brink of starvation aboard the boat, which is believed to have been bound for Malaysia from Bangladesh, where about 1 million members of the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority live in refugee camps after fled the violence. in their native Myanmar.
This shocking ordeal and tragedy must not continue, UNHCR Asia-Pacific Director Indrika Ratwatte said in a statement on Friday. These are human beings men, women and children. We need to see that states in the region help save lives and not allow people to die.
About 190 people remain on board the boat after earlier pleas by UN agencies for intervention were repeatedly ignored by several South and Southeast Asian countries, he added.
The location of the boat remains unclear. As of Wednesday, it had been near the Indian territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal. UNHCR said it had alerted India’s maritime rescue center earlier this week, demanding immediate action.
On Friday, the agency said it received unverified information that the ship had been sighted north of Aceh, Indonesia. It is said to have been on the move since late November when its engine cut out.
CNN has reached out to the Indonesian and Malaysian foreign ministries, as well as the Indian Navy, but has yet to hear back.
Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece are on the ship, said he has lost contact with them.
Very worried about all of them, especially my sister and niece, he told CNN on Friday. He had earlier said that two children and a woman had died, adding that those still alive had no water, food or medicine.
The death toll may have risen since then, he added.
In a statement on Thursday, UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said regional governments must prevent any loss of life and urgently rescue and ensure immediate resettlement of trapped Rohingya.
Many Rohingya lives have already been lost in the sea crossings, he said. Increasing numbers of Rohingya have been using dangerous sea and land routes in recent weeks, highlighting the sense of desperation and hopelessness experienced by Rohingya in Myanmar and the region.
According to UN estimates, around 2,000 Rohingya have taken the perilous sea journey this year alone.
Many flee the overcrowded refugee camps of Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, where conditions are dire and women are at risk of sexual assault and violence.
The camps have mushroomed over the past five years as hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled a brutal campaign of killings and arson by Myanmar’s military in western Rakhine state.
Fires are frequent and have destroyed hundreds of houses, while floods during the monsoon season often wash away poorly constructed huts.
Desperate to leave, many pay smugglers to smuggle them out of the camps. But the perilous journey from Coxs Bazaar to Malaysia can take weeks and sea conditions are challenging.
While all countries are bound by international law to rescue people in distress at sea, quick action is not always possible, especially when it comes to Rohingya refugees.
Passengers have been turned away from several places, while women have reported being attacked during the journey.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/23/asia/rohingya-refugees-india-indonesia-malaysia-unhcr-intl-hnk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ex-Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei moves to the state of Oregon
- Save Rohingya refugees from starvation at sea, UNHCR urges Asian countries
- After overseeing one of the biggest settlements in FTC history, Lina Khan looks to the future : NPR
- Police in Ontario are urging drivers to ‘stay home’ as the massive winter storm continues
- More brutal details about Donald Trump’s golf revealed
- After deadly shootings: More riots in Paris
- Hawks eliminated from playoff pursuit in familiar fashion
- When Qatar Ruled the World | Sport
- Bollywood 2022 – Latest from Jammu and Kashmir | Tourism
- The wait continues for the online safety bill
- Junior Hockey World Cup kicks off against the backdrop of Hockey Canada’s ongoing struggles
- Coats for Kids fundraiser raises over 1,100 winter garments