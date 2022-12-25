Save Rohingya refugees from starvation at sea, UNHCR urges Asian countries





CNN

–



The plight of some 200 Rohingya refugees who have fled into the Indian Ocean over the past month is becoming increasingly desperate, the United Nations refugee agency said on Friday, as it reiterated its call for countries in the region to help rescue the theirs.

Many passengers are believed to be dead and survivors are said to be on the brink of starvation aboard the boat, which is believed to have been bound for Malaysia from Bangladesh, where about 1 million members of the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority live in refugee camps after fled the violence. in their native Myanmar.

This shocking ordeal and tragedy must not continue, UNHCR Asia-Pacific Director Indrika Ratwatte said in a statement on Friday. These are human beings men, women and children. We need to see that states in the region help save lives and not allow people to die.

About 190 people remain on board the boat after earlier pleas by UN agencies for intervention were repeatedly ignored by several South and Southeast Asian countries, he added.

The location of the boat remains unclear. As of Wednesday, it had been near the Indian territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal. UNHCR said it had alerted India’s maritime rescue center earlier this week, demanding immediate action.

On Friday, the agency said it received unverified information that the ship had been sighted north of Aceh, Indonesia. It is said to have been on the move since late November when its engine cut out.

CNN has reached out to the Indonesian and Malaysian foreign ministries, as well as the Indian Navy, but has yet to hear back.

Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, whose sister and 5-year-old niece are on the ship, said he has lost contact with them.

Very worried about all of them, especially my sister and niece, he told CNN on Friday. He had earlier said that two children and a woman had died, adding that those still alive had no water, food or medicine.

The death toll may have risen since then, he added.

In a statement on Thursday, UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews said regional governments must prevent any loss of life and urgently rescue and ensure immediate resettlement of trapped Rohingya.

Many Rohingya lives have already been lost in the sea crossings, he said. Increasing numbers of Rohingya have been using dangerous sea and land routes in recent weeks, highlighting the sense of desperation and hopelessness experienced by Rohingya in Myanmar and the region.

According to UN estimates, around 2,000 Rohingya have taken the perilous sea journey this year alone.

Many flee the overcrowded refugee camps of Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh, where conditions are dire and women are at risk of sexual assault and violence.

The camps have mushroomed over the past five years as hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled a brutal campaign of killings and arson by Myanmar’s military in western Rakhine state.

Fires are frequent and have destroyed hundreds of houses, while floods during the monsoon season often wash away poorly constructed huts.

Desperate to leave, many pay smugglers to smuggle them out of the camps. But the perilous journey from Coxs Bazaar to Malaysia can take weeks and sea conditions are challenging.

While all countries are bound by international law to rescue people in distress at sea, quick action is not always possible, especially when it comes to Rohingya refugees.

Passengers have been turned away from several places, while women have reported being attacked during the journey.