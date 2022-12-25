International news | Page 418

The Russian president supports China’s Silk Road proposalBy ZHANG YUNBI ( China Daily ) Updated: 04-09-2015 04:53:13

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed support for China’s Silk Road Economic Belt initiative, which aims to revive the ancient Eurasian trade route.

Putin told Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the Kremlin on Tuesday that Moscow supports the initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping and “resolutely supports China’s efforts to protect core interests”.

An official statement released after an earlier meeting between Wang and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov said the two countries are ready to “proactively explore” cooperation on the Silk Road plan and Russia’s idea of ​​creating a ” transition” between Asia and Europe and the integration of Eurasian economies.

Countries including Russia and Central Asian countries have shown growing interest in the Silk Road Economic Belt proposed by Xi in 2013.

Xing Guangcheng, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said Tuesday’s consensus shows the two countries are “taking a tangible step forward.”

They are moving from preliminary language supporting each other to joint efforts to initiate working-level interconnection for the two concepts, Xing said.

In late March, the State Council authorized a landmark document “Vision and Actions for the Joint Construction of the 21st Century Silk Road Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Road” to be released, outlining the plans.

In his meeting with Putin, Wang suggested “linking” Chinese and Russian initiatives “to address new changes in the international and regional situation.”

Wang said at a joint press conference that Russia’s “Look East” policy and China’s accelerated westward openings “have created historic opportunities for anchoring the two countries’ development strategies.”

Li Hui, China’s ambassador to Russia, said in a speech to Moscow university students in February that the “Belt and Road” could fulfill bilateral cooperation programs halfway, such as Sino-Russian oil and gas pipelines and participation of China in the development of Russia. Far East.

Yang Cheng, deputy director of the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University, said the bilateral willingness to dock shows that Russia has a deeper understanding of the strategic benefit to come.

Putin also said he expects Xi to visit Moscow in May for celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of victory in World War II.

Wang, who laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow’s Red Square earlier in the day, said

The 70th anniversary of the victory in World War II is an opportunity to strengthen coordination in international affairs and support common interests.

The two countries agreed after foreign ministers’ discussions that they “have both the duty and the obligation to support each other” when organizing commemorations jointly or separately, in order to remember history, inspire future generations and better ensure peace world.

Xinhua contributed to this story.

