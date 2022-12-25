How KFC Became a Christmas Tradition in Japan | THE INTERNATIONAL

Almost every year since she was a child, Hokkaido resident Naomi has looked forward to her family’s traditional Christmas meal: a KFC “party barrel” full of salad, muffins and lots of fried chicken.

“In Japanit’s customary to eat chicken at Christmas,” says the 30-year-old Japanese woman.

“Every year, I order the holiday keg and enjoy it with my family. I love the delicious chicken and the cute photo plate that comes with it as a bonus.”

Naomi, who asked only to be identified by her first name, and her family are far from the only Japanese residents enjoying KFC for Christmas dinner.

Every year since the mid-1980s, life-size statues of Colonel Sanders — dressed as Santa Claus for the holiday — have welcomed throngs of locals and tourists across the country.

According to figures released by the American fast food chain, KFC Japan pulled in 6.9 billion yen (approximately US$63 million) from December 20 to 25, 2018, with lines out the door starting on December 23.

KFC Japan’s busiest day is usually December 24, in which they usually sell about five to 10 times more than normal days.

“As Christmas approaches, the KFC commercials come on the TV — they look so delicious. We order early and then go to the store at the appointed time to get our bucket,” says Naomi.

“Those who don’t reserve a bucket find themselves in long lines for hours.”

“KFC was everywhere”

To better understand how and why fried chicken became synonymous with Christmas in Japan, we need to go back a few decades.

After a period of post-World War II austerity in the 1940s and 1950s, Japan’s economy began to pick up.

“Japan’s economic power was going through the roof … and people had money to indulge in consumer culture for the first time,” says Ted Bestor, a professor of social anthropology at Harvard University who has studied food and Japanese culture for the past. 50 years.

“Since the US was a cultural power at the time, there was a lot of interest in Western fashion, food, overseas travel — Japan was really opening up.”

While living in downtown Tokyo in the early 1970s, Bestor recalls seeing many foreign franchises popping up, such as Baskin-Robbins, Mister Donut and The Original Pancake House.

During this period of rapid globalization, the Japanese fast food industry expanded 600% between 1970 and 1980, according to “Colonel Comes to Japan,” a 1981 documentary directed by John Nathan.

KFC – then known as Kentucky Fried Chicken – was part of the package, opening the first outlet in Japan in Nagoya in 1970.

By 1981, the chain had opened 324 stores — over 30 a year — and grossed roughly $200 million a year, according to the documentary.

“It seemed like, all of a sudden, Kentucky Fried Chicken was everywhere,” Bestor recalls.

Kentucky for Christmas

Christmas was, and still is, a secular holiday in Japan — a country where less than 1% of the population identifies as Christian — and in the 1970s many people had no established family Christmas traditions.

This is where KFC came in. The company launched its “Kentucky for Christmas” marketing campaign in 1974, and the first iteration of holiday buckets soon followed.

Some reports say that Takeshi Okawara, who managed the country’s first KFC and later became CEO of KFC Japan, falsely marketed the fried chicken as a traditional American Christmas food to boost sales.

But according to KFC Japan, Okawara went to a Christmas party dressed as Santa Claus. When the kids liked him, he saw a business opportunity.

In 2020, KFC’s global website launched its own expository, noting that the original idea for the campaign came when a foreign customer who visited KFC in Tokyo on Christmas Day said, “I can’t get turkey in Japan, so I have no choice but to celebrate Christmas with Kentucky Fried Chicken”. The report says a team member in the brand’s sales team in Japan heard the remark and used it as inspiration to launch the first Christmas campaign.

Meanwhile, in 2017, the host of “The Rising Sun Show” — a 30-minute TV show produced by US Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs — interviewed a KFC meister, who said the concept caught on after a foreign customer asked KFC to deliver fried chicken in a Santa Claus suit on Christmas.

Conflicting origin stories aside, KFC managed to capture the imagination of Japanese diners and create a national phenomenon.

Attractive Christmas marketing

Of course, “Kentucky for Christmas” did not develop without a significant advertising investment.

A typical KFC Christmas commercial from the 1970s or 1980s would likely feature a family enjoying a delicious feast of golden, fried chicken while the song “My Old Kentucky Home” played in the background.

“For anyone who grew up in America, you knew right away that ‘My Old Home in Kentucky’ is not a Christmas song,” Bestor says.

“But [these were] Really nicely done campaigns that linked fried chicken to Christmas as well as Christmas to the idea of ​​consuming luxury foods. Of course, the idea was kept.”

Such advertisements positioned KFC as an elegant, authentic way to feast in true American style, even if this was not entirely true to reality.

“The festive commercials are what first made me want to try eating KFC for Christmas,” Shuho Inazumi, a librarian who lives in Iwakuni on the island of Honshu, tells CNN Travel. “I’m from the countryside and there weren’t many KFCs around, so KFC was considered cool.”

Familiar flavors

But to attribute such sustained success to clever advertising alone wouldn’t be entirely fair — it could also be attributed to KFC’s conformity to existing cultural norms.

For example, Bestor says KFC is similar to a popular traditional Japanese dish called karaage, which consists of small pieces of panko-breaded meat deep-fried like chicken or fish.

“In terms of flavor profiles, Kentucky Fried Chicken is not a new flavor — it’s not a new flavor or something that people have to get used to,” he says.

Likewise, the tradition of sharing a large “feast barrel” of fried chicken, cole slaw and cake fits well into Japanese dining culture.

“Being able to share food is an important social practice in Japan. So a bucket of fried chicken tastes familiar and fulfills that desire to eat together,” he adds.

But while the company’s Christmas packages and holiday kegs remain hugely popular, some Japanese have created new traditions over the years.

“When I was buying KFC Christmas, there weren’t many options for holiday food,” says Inazumi.

“Now I can find recipes for roast beef, ham and roast chicken online, go to a buffet with friends or visit a Christmas buffet at a hotel.”

For Naomi, it’s not a tradition she plans to give up anytime soon.

“I don’t have kids right now,” she says. “But this is a tradition [my family] hopes to continue in the future”.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. company. Discovery. All rights reserved.