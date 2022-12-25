Flood watch for southwest BC as rain hits the region Saturday

Rainfall warnings and flood watches have been issued in Vancouver and southwestern BC as heavy rain in the region follows a week of snowstorms.

A significant winter storm swept through the region on Friday, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations and the closure of major arterial bridges in Metro Vancouver, as well as ferry suspensions and the risk of avalanches elsewhere in the province.

Most flights and ferries resumed service Saturday, although some delays were reported, according to Vancouver airport officials and BC Ferries.

However, there are now rain warnings for much of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. And the provincial River Forecast Center released a flood hourfor the Lower Mainland and central, western and southern Vancouver Island, including Victoriaon Saturday.

“Heavy warmer rain falling over the snowpack could cause large volumes of snowmelt, which would cause additional flood risks to stream systems” on Vancouver Island, according to the flood watch advisory. “The public is advised to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during periods of high flow.

“Lower flooding is expected and may extend to residential flooding of floodplains in areas.”

The flood watch follows a high flow advisory, under the centre’s three-level warning system, and indicates river levels could exceed banks causing flooding.

High flow advisories cover the rest of Vancouver Island and the lower mainland, an area southwest of the province on the mainland that includes Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, a region about an hour’s drive to the east.

Although temperatures soared above 0 C on Christmas Eve, buckets of rain continued to fall in Metro Vancouver on Saturday. (CBC)

Drivers were told to wait for the water to accumulate

On Friday, significant snowfall and freezing rain prompted the province to close two essential bridges connecting communities in Metro Vancouver, the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges over the Fraser River.

The Alex Fraser Bridge reopened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, although DriveBC warns the bridge is likely to be slick and slippery due to the rain.

The Port Mann Bridge on Highway 1 fully reopened at 5 p.m. PT, but delays are expected due to congestion, according to DriveBC.

#BCHwy1 BB is now fully OPEN to #PortMannBridge. The bridge is now FULLY OPEN in both directions. #SurreyBC #Coquitlam owing to @MainroadLM who had all hands on deck to make the bridge safe for motorists to travel tonight and enjoy the holidays! pic.twitter.com/FXJvaYLK31 –@TranBC_LMD

Travel advisories remain in place for many provincial highways, urging motorists to make only essential journeys.

DriveBC said motorists should be prepared for the risk of avalanches and road closures due to water accumulation. Sea to Sky Freeway, north of Vancouver, closed Saturday morning due to multiple crashes reopened from 5 p.m. PT. Highway 3 in the southeast interior was closed in both directions between Hope and Princeton since 5:30 in the afternoon. PT due to a crash in Manning Park, about 220 km east of Vancouver.

An 82-kilometer stretch of Highway 97C connecting Peachland and Merritt was closed in both directions as of 7:30 PM PT due to a crash near the Loon Lake exit involving a passenger bus. Police confirmed that the RCMP and Emergency Medical Services are currently on scene to assess the situation.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed from Golden, BC to Revelstoke and from Sicamous to Revelstoke. Additionally, Highway 31 was closed at Lardeau on the north end of Kooteney Lake, due to the high avalanche danger.

DriveBC said avalanche control work has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace from 9pm to 11pm PT.

On Friday, ice accumulation on the SkyTrain lines caused the suspension of service on the Expo Line for several hours in the afternoon, significant delays on the Millennium Line and the closure of the Canada Line between certain stations.

SkyTrain services have resumed although treacherous conditions across the system caused delays on Saturday.

Buses will remain off the roads in the Fraser Valley “until further notice,” according to BC Transit.

Water piling up in Abbotsford as snow melts and more rain hits the Fraser Valley #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/Eom5iDsDsB –@Baneet_Braich

Freezing rain is a great danger

Freezing rain when low surface temperatures cause rain to reach freezing temperatures near the ground remains a threat on the South Coast and can lead to icy and slippery conditions. Freezing rain is forecast to turn to steady rain in most regions of the Fraser Valley by Saturday evening.

The province has also predicted that Highway 97 in Pine Pass and other areas of the South Pacific region, which shares a border with central Alberta, will see freezing rain beginning early Monday, December 26. This is expected to create potentially dangerous driving conditions.

While up to 70 millimeters of rain continues to fall across much of southwestern BC, much of the central and northern Interior is under winter storm warnings, with many highways expected to see “heavy snow,” according to Environment Canada meteorologist BobbySekhon.

Precipitation turned to rain in Vancouver as temperatures rose on December 24, but melting snow and slushy conditions led to water pooling at intersections. (Jei Zabanal/CBC)

“We do not expect large-scale flooding [in the valley]Sekhon said.

“The main flood risk is really urban flooding or localized flooding from poor drainage,” he said, adding that it’s important to keep storm drains clear.