Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed until at least 11 a.m. Monday





Holiday travel plans of western New Yorkers hit another snag Sunday morning when Gov. Kathy Hochul said Buffalo Niagara International Airport would be closed until “at least 11 a.m. Monday.” “Mother Nature really threw the kitchen sink at us this time,” the Buffalo native said during her press conference from Queens. In a press release, Niagara Border Transportation Authority communications manager Kelly Khatib confirmed the time frame of the closure and said the airport has provided shelter to about 60 people with the help of NFTA Transit Police, Buffalo Airport Fire and its team of the airport. In addition to the two victims overnight Friday in Cheektowaga, another person was found frozen to death in Buffalo, Poloncarz said. Hochul described storm conditions in Buffalo as “life-threatening” and noted the two deaths that occurred when medical personnel were unable to reach emergency situations. People are also reading… The National Weather Service says the “once in a generation” storm is coming. Here is what is expected

Winds, significant snow will blow into western New York on Friday

Storm turns ‘bad’: 47,000 without power in Buffalo Niagara; winds up to 79 mph

15 meters for snowballs? Turns out that’s not covered in the NFL rulebook

Blizzard Warning issued for 4 western New York counties

What to expect in 48 hours: Heavy snow begins to move into southern cities

‘A ton of people stuck’: Motorists stranded in storm across Erie County

Zero visibility whiteouts motorists as storm sweeps through western New York

With no electricity to power a ventilator, a desperate mother fights to keep her baby alive

Bills QB Josh Allen continues his tradition of giving great holiday gifts with the latest entry

Who is Joe Todaro and why do the feds say this pizzeria owner runs the Buffalo mob?

Ryan O’Halloran: Bills Rookie Kaiir Elam’s Mindset After Deactivation? ‘Make sure it doesn’t happen again’

Alan Parchment: Like the weather in Bills wins, Kugler, Sanchez mostly defy expectations

As the storm rages and travel bans continue, officials are pleading with the public: Do it. No. Travel.

Four Bills named to the Pro Bowl, including first-time honorees Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse The airport has been closed since early Friday afternoon due to “dangerous weather conditions”. Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at [email protected], at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10. Buffalo News: Good morning, Buffalo Smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise and informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories each weekday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://buffalonews.com/news/local/hochul-buffalo-niagara-international-airport-to-be-closed-until-at-least-11-a-m-monday/article_3cd85f82-83aa-11ed-9f4b-07724fbe116d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos