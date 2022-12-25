Pope condemns human hunger for wealth and power at Christmas MassExBulletin



change the subtitles Gregorio Borgia/AP

VATICAN CITY Recalling the birth of Jesus in a stable, Pope Francis chided those “covetous” for wealth and power at the expense of the vulnerable, including children, in a Christmas Eve sermon that condemned war, poverty and voracious consumerism.

In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis presided over an evening Mass attended by about 7,000 faithful, including tourists and pilgrims, who flocked to the church on a warm evening and took their places behind rows of white-robed popes.

Francis drew lessons from the humility of the first hours of Jesus’ life in a manger.

“While animals feed in their stables, men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, also consume their neighbors, their brothers and sisters,” the Pope lamented. “How many wars we have seen! And in how many countries, even today, human dignity and freedom are treated with contempt!”

“As always, the main victims of this human greed are the weak and the vulnerable,” said Francis, who did not name any specific conflict or situation.

“Even this Christmas, as in the case of Jesus, a world hijacked by money, power and pleasure leaves no room for the little ones, for so many unborn, poor and forgotten children,” the Pope said, reading his speech . preaching in a voice that sounded tired and almost hoarse. “I think above all about the children devoured by war, poverty and injustice.”

However, the pope urged people to take heart.

“Don’t allow yourself to be overcome by fear, resignation or discouragement.” Jesus lying in a manger shows where “the real riches in life will be found: not in money and power, but in relationships and people.”

Noting “so much consumerism that has filled the mystery” of Christmas, Francis said there was a danger that the meaning of the day would be forgotten.

But, he said, Christmas focuses attention on “the problem of our humanity, the indifference produced by the greedy rush to possess and consume.”

“Jesus was born poor, lived poor and died poor,” Francis said. “He didn’t talk about poverty so much as he lived it, to the end, for our sake.”

Francis called on people to “not let this Christmas pass without doing something good”.

When the mass ended, the Pope, pushed in a wheelchair by an aide, moved down the basilica with a life-size statue of the baby Jesus on his lap and surrounded by several children carrying bouquets. The statue was then placed in a manger in a nativity scene in the basilica.

Francis, 86, has been using a wheelchair to navigate long distances due to a painful knee ligament and a cane for shorter distances.

Traditionally, Catholics mark Christmas Eve by attending midnight mass. But over the years, the start time at the Vatican has been pushed earlier, reflecting the health or stamina of popes and then the pandemic.

Two years ago, the start of Christmas Mass at St Peter’s Basilica was moved to 7.30pm to allow worshipers to return home earlier for a nightly curfew imposed by the Italian government as a measure to combat the COVID pandemic -19. Although virtually all restrictions caused by the pandemic have long since been lifted in Italy, the Vatican kept the early start time.

During the Saturday evening service, a choir sang hymns. Clusters of potted red poinsettias near the altar contrasted with the pope’s cream-colored robes.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of Romans, tourists and pilgrims were expected to flock to St. Peter’s Square to hear Pope Francis deliver a speech on world affairs and give his blessing. The speech, known in Latin as “Urbi et Orbi” (for the city and the world), is generally an occasion to review the crises, including war, persecution and famine, in many parts of the globe.