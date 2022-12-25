International
Pope condemns human hunger for wealth and power at Christmas MassExBulletin
VATICAN CITY Recalling the birth of Jesus in a stable, Pope Francis chided those “covetous” for wealth and power at the expense of the vulnerable, including children, in a Christmas Eve sermon that condemned war, poverty and voracious consumerism.
In the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis presided over an evening Mass attended by about 7,000 faithful, including tourists and pilgrims, who flocked to the church on a warm evening and took their places behind rows of white-robed popes.
Francis drew lessons from the humility of the first hours of Jesus’ life in a manger.
“While animals feed in their stables, men and women in our world, in their hunger for wealth and power, also consume their neighbors, their brothers and sisters,” the Pope lamented. “How many wars we have seen! And in how many countries, even today, human dignity and freedom are treated with contempt!”
“As always, the main victims of this human greed are the weak and the vulnerable,” said Francis, who did not name any specific conflict or situation.
“Even this Christmas, as in the case of Jesus, a world hijacked by money, power and pleasure leaves no room for the little ones, for so many unborn, poor and forgotten children,” the Pope said, reading his speech . preaching in a voice that sounded tired and almost hoarse. “I think above all about the children devoured by war, poverty and injustice.”
However, the pope urged people to take heart.
“Don’t allow yourself to be overcome by fear, resignation or discouragement.” Jesus lying in a manger shows where “the real riches in life will be found: not in money and power, but in relationships and people.”
Noting “so much consumerism that has filled the mystery” of Christmas, Francis said there was a danger that the meaning of the day would be forgotten.
But, he said, Christmas focuses attention on “the problem of our humanity, the indifference produced by the greedy rush to possess and consume.”
“Jesus was born poor, lived poor and died poor,” Francis said. “He didn’t talk about poverty so much as he lived it, to the end, for our sake.”
Francis called on people to “not let this Christmas pass without doing something good”.
When the mass ended, the Pope, pushed in a wheelchair by an aide, moved down the basilica with a life-size statue of the baby Jesus on his lap and surrounded by several children carrying bouquets. The statue was then placed in a manger in a nativity scene in the basilica.
Francis, 86, has been using a wheelchair to navigate long distances due to a painful knee ligament and a cane for shorter distances.
Traditionally, Catholics mark Christmas Eve by attending midnight mass. But over the years, the start time at the Vatican has been pushed earlier, reflecting the health or stamina of popes and then the pandemic.
Two years ago, the start of Christmas Mass at St Peter’s Basilica was moved to 7.30pm to allow worshipers to return home earlier for a nightly curfew imposed by the Italian government as a measure to combat the COVID pandemic -19. Although virtually all restrictions caused by the pandemic have long since been lifted in Italy, the Vatican kept the early start time.
During the Saturday evening service, a choir sang hymns. Clusters of potted red poinsettias near the altar contrasted with the pope’s cream-colored robes.
On Sunday, tens of thousands of Romans, tourists and pilgrims were expected to flock to St. Peter’s Square to hear Pope Francis deliver a speech on world affairs and give his blessing. The speech, known in Latin as “Urbi et Orbi” (for the city and the world), is generally an occasion to review the crises, including war, persecution and famine, in many parts of the globe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/12/25/1145466354/the-pope-has-condemned-the-human-hunger-for-wealth-and-power-at-a-christmas-eve-
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Analysts have assigned a consensus rating of “moderate buy” to the London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG).
- Pope condemns human hunger for wealth and power at Christmas MassExBulletin
- ‘We need to take precautions and stay calm and careful’: PM Modi on Covid spike
- From Ranveer Singh to Vicky Kaushal; Bollywood actors who served as ‘thirst traps’ with their…
- Hawks conquer first edition of World Tennis League
- Trkiye will launch the most important initiative in its history – Erdogan
- Imran Khan Prediction Daily Sama NewspaperFGN News
- Computer vision startup Brodmann17 faces liquidation
- Vicky Kaushal on Bollywood films that fail at the box office: the public clearly told us “acchhi picture banao”
- Braden Fiske back to three schools
- An at-home Christmas chest and back workout that actually works
- 54% drop in fundraising via the IPO market