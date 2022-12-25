Kurds protest in Paris after three killed in ‘racist’ shootingExBulletin







change the subtitles Lewis Joly/AP

Lewis Joly/AP PARIS Members of France’s Kurdish community and anti-racism activists united in mourning and anger Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling central Paris neighborhood also wounded three people and raised concerns about hate crimes against minority groups at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and across Europe in recent years. The suspected attacker was wounded and arrested and transferred Saturday to psychiatric care, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. The 69-year-old Parisian was accused of attacking a migrant camp last year and was released from prison earlier this month. He is facing possible charges of racially motivated murder and attempted murder for Friday’s shooting, the prosecutor’s office said. Thousands gathered on Saturday in the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris, waving a colorful spectrum of flags representing Kurdish rights groups, left-wing political movements and other causes. The gathering was largely peaceful, although some youths threw projectiles and set some cars and trash cans on fire, and police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. Some protesters shouted slogans against the Turkish government. Berivan Firat of the Kurdish Democratic Council in France told BFM TV that the violence started after some people drove by waving a Turkish flag. Most of the demonstrators were ethnic Kurds of various generations who gathered to mourn the three Kurdish colleagues who were killed, who included a prominent feminist activist and a Kurdish singer who came to France as a refugee. “We’re devastated, really. We’re devastated because we’ve lost a very important member of our community and we’re angry. How is this possible?” said demonstrator Yekbun Ogur, a high school biology teacher in Paris. “Is it normal for a man with a gun to sneak into a cultural place to come and kill people? Demonstrator Yunus Cicek wiped away tears as he spoke of the victims and his fears. “We are not protected here. Even though I have political refugee status, I don’t feel safe… Maybe next time it will be me.” The shooting shocked the Kurdish community and put French police on extra alert for the Christmas weekend. Paris’ police chief met with members of the Kurdish community on Saturday to try to allay their fears. France’s Interior Ministry reported a 13% increase in race-related crimes or other offenses in 2021 compared to 2019, following an 11% increase from 2018 to 2019. The ministry did not include 2020 in its statistics for due to consecutive pandemic lockdowns that year. He said a disproportionate number of such crimes target people of African descent and also cited hundreds of religious-based attacks. Friday’s attack took place at the cultural center and a nearby Kurdish restaurant and Kurdish hair salon. Surveillance video from the hair salon, shared online, suggests that people in the salon subdued the attacker before police arrived at the scene. The prosecution did not provide details on the circumstances of his arrest. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect was clearly targeting foreigners and had acted alone and was not officially affiliated with any far-right or other radical movements. The suspect had previous convictions for illegal possession of weapons and armed violence. Kurdish activists said they had recently been warned by police of threats against Kurdish targets. In 2013, three Kurdish women activists, including Sakine Cansiz, a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were found shot to death in a Kurdish center in Paris. The Turkish military has long been battling Kurdish militants linked to the outlawed PKK in southeastern Turkey as well as northern Iraq. The Turkish military also recently launched a series of air and artillery strikes against Syrian Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria.

