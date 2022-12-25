China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia





BEIJING (AP) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China will deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video at a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration of relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying China has firmly rejected the United States’ wrong policy toward China. China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology Human rights and its claims to a wide reach of the western Pacific, accusing the US of provocation. Its refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further strained ties and fueled a growing rift with much of Europe. Wang said China will deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia. Warships from both countries conducted joint naval exercises in the East China Sea last week. Regarding the Ukraine crisis, we have consistently upheld the basic principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, much less seeking selfish benefits from the situation, Wang said, according to a the official text of his remarks. Although China has found common ground with Russia as both come under Western pressure, its economic future remains tied to American and European markets and technology. Leader Xi Jinping is pushing Chinese industry to become more self-sufficient, but Wang acknowledged that experience has shown that China and the United States cannot be isolated or cut off supply chains. He said China will try to get relations with the US back on course, saying they have sunk because the US has stubbornly continued to view China as its main competitor and engage in blockade, repression and blatant provocations against China. Wang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone late last week. of the State Department said that Blinken discussed the need to manage US-China relations responsibly and raised concerns about Russia’s war on Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability. Wang accused the US of unilateral provocation and said China will continue to play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis in its own way, a Chinese Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

