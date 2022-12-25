World and International News – December 25, 2022





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. Prime Minister Modi has congratulated Sitiveni Rabuka on his election as Prime Minister of Fiji. 2. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said: Air passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand will undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID. 3. US President Joe Biden has nominated Indian-American Richard R Verma to a top diplomatic post in the US State Department. WORLD NEWS 1. In Bangladesh, the 22nd meeting of the ruling Awami League (AL) Council on Saturday re-elected Sheikh Hasina as the Party President for the tenth consecutive time. 2. Sitiveni Rabuka has become Prime Minister of Fiji after a coalition of parties voted to install him, signaling the end of Frank Bainimarama's 16 years in power. 3. A suicide car bomb attack at a checkpoint in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday killed a police officer and wounded several others. 4. Zambia on Saturday abolished the death penalty and decriminalized criticism of its president. Human rights activist Brebner Changala described the move as "a major milestone in the removal of colonial laws that do not fit into the country's democratic dispensation". 5. Spain passes new transgender law, anyone over 16 can change gender 6. 18 trapped after gold mine collapse in China. A total of 40 people were working underground at the mine in Yining County, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the border with Kazakhstan, at the time of the collapse on Saturday afternoon. Twenty-two miners were brought to the surface, but 18 remain trapped. 7. China to stop publishing daily Covid cases amid new surge. China's National Health Commission, which for the past three years has published daily figures on COVID-19 cases for the country, said it will no longer publish such data from Sunday. Relevant information on COVID will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the NHC said in a statement.

