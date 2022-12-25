WIPO Accessible Book Consortium International Award of Excellence 2021: Call for Nominations





Nominations are now open for the Accessible Book Consortium’s (ABC) International Award of Excellence for Accessible Publishing, which recognizes a publisher and a project initiative that each demonstrate outstanding leadership and achievement in advancing commercial e-book accessibility or other digital publications for persons who are blind, visually impaired, or otherwise have print disabilities. The winners of this prestigious annual prize will be announced during a ceremony on 20 October 2021 that will be held for the first time at the Frankfurt Book Fair (FBF). The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the FBF signed an agreement on cooperation between the two organizations in 2020, including a provision on the issue of access. Nominations in the publisher and project initiative categories must be completed on the attached application form and mailed to [email protected] by Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Previous ABC Award winners in the publisher category include Macmillan Learning (2020), EDITORIAL 5 (2019), Hachette Livre (2018), SAGE Publishing (2017), Elsevier (2016) and Cambridge University Press (2015). Winners in the project initiative category include LIA Foundation – Italy (2020), ekitabu – Kenya (2019), Daisy Forum of India (2018), Tilfolexos – Argentina (2017), Action for Disability Rights and Development Nepal ( 2016) and Young Power in Social Action Bangladesh (2015).

Photo of the 2020 ABC International Excellence Award.

The final decision of the selection panel, composed of experts in the field of accessibility, will be based on the following criteria: an organization-wide commitment to providing content in accessible formats;

accessibility standards built into production systems to make books accessible at or near publication date;

collaborating with supply chain partners to ensure that accessibility is maintained in product delivery to end users with print disabilities;

innovative practices designed to advance the accessibility of e-books and digital publications; AND

widespread positive impact on persons who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise oppressed. ABC encourages nominations of companies, organizations or individuals based in developing or less developed countries. Background According to a 2018 World Health Organization estimate, around 253 million people are blind or visually impaired worldwide. More than 90% of them are residents of developing countries, where the World Blind Union (WBU) estimates that people who are blind have only a one in ten chance of going to school or finding a job. The lack of accessible books remains a very real barrier to getting an education and leading an independent and productive life. The WBU estimates that less than 10% of all published material can be read by people who are blind or have low vision. About ABC The Accessible Books Consortium (ABC) is a public private partnership led by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) that brings together all key stakeholder organizations representing people who are blind, visually impaired or with print disabilities , authors, publishers, collective management. organizations, libraries and other authorized entities, as well as standards bodies. ABC was established in June 2014 to implement the goals of Marrakesh Treaty. Through an effective international alliance of relevant state and non-state actors, ABC seeks to increase and distribute the number of books worldwide in accessible formats – such as Braille, audio, e-text and large print. Subscribe to receive regular ABC news updates via e-mail. About WIPO of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) is the global forum for intellectual property policy, services, information and cooperation. A specialized agency of the United Nations, WIPO helps him 193 member states in developing a balanced international IP legal framework to meet the evolving needs of society. Offers business service for obtaining IP rights in many countries and resolving disputes. She gives Capacity building programs to help developing countries benefit from the use of IP. And it offers free access to its unique knowledge banks IP information. About Frankfurter Buchmesse Frankfurter Buchmesse is the international publishing industry’s largest trade fair and the most important international market for content from novels and children’s books to academic databases and stories to films, games and virtual reality experiences. Publishing professionals from around the world meet here with partners from the technology sector and from the related creative and cultural industries, sparking new partnerships and business models. Since 1976, the book fair has presented an annual guest spot that showcases the book market, its literature and culture to attendees in a variety of ways. The Frankfurter Buchmesse organizes the participation of German publishers in international book fairs and organizes trade events throughout the year in key international markets. The Frankfurter Buchmesse is a branch of the Brsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels (German Association of Publishers and Booksellers). www.buchmesse.de/en

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.accessiblebooksconsortium.org/w/news/2021/news_0005 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos