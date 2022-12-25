Save the Children among NGOs halting operations in Afghanistan after ban on female staff

Three foreign aid groups, including Save the Children, announced on Sunday that they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban ordered all NGOs to stop their female employees from working.

The announcement came as senior United Nations officials and dozens of NGOs working in Afghanistan met in Kabul to discuss a way forward after the Taliban’s latest crackdown dealt a blow to humanitarian work across the country.

“We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff,” Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said in a joint statement.

“As we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programs, ensuring that men and women can equally continue our life-saving assistance in Afghanistan.”

Saturday’s order issued by Taliban authorities drew swift international condemnation, with governments and organizations warning of the impact on humanitarian services in a country where millions of people rely on aid.

The latest restriction comes less than a week after hardline Islamists banned women from attending universities, sparking global outrage and protests in several Afghan cities.

The Ministry of Economy threatened on Saturday to suspend the operating licenses of NGOs if they do not comply with the order.

The ministry, which issues these licenses, said it had received “serious complaints” that women working at the NGO were not observing a proper Islamic dress code.

A meeting of the Humanitarian Country Team, which is made up of senior UN officials and representatives of dozens of Afghan and foreign NGOs, was being held in Kabul to discuss whether to suspend all aid work under the directive of the end of the Taliban, aid officials told AFP.

The United Nations condemned the ministry’s directive and said it would seek an explanation from the Taliban about the order, which by systematically excluding women from all aspects of public and political life is holding the country back, jeopardizing efforts for any significant peace or stability in the country”.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ban would be “devastating” for Afghans as it would “disrupt life-saving aid to millions”.

‘Hell for women’

“I am the sole breadwinner of my family. If I lose my job, my family of 15 will starve,” said Shabana, 24, a woman worker at an international NGO that has been working in Afghanistan for decades.

“While the world is celebrating the arrival of the new year, Afghanistan has become a hell for women.”

The ministry said women working in NGOs were not respecting “Islamic hijab and other rules and regulations related to women’s work in national and international organizations.”

But female employees AFP spoke to denied the accusation.

“Our offices are separated by gender and every woman is dressed appropriately,” said Arezo, who works for another foreign NGO.

It remained unclear whether the directive affected foreign women staff at NGOs.

The international community has made respect for women’s rights a sticking point in negotiations with the Taliban government to recognize it and restore aid.

The ban comes at a time when millions across the country depend on humanitarian aid provided by international donors through a vast network of NGOs.

Afghanistan’s economic crisis has only worsened since the Taliban seized power in August last year, leading to Washington freezing billions of dollars in assets and cutting aid from foreign donors.

Dozens of organizations work in remote areas of Afghanistan and many of their employees are women, with some warning that the ban would hamper their work.

“The ban will affect all aspects of humanitarian work as women workers have been the main executors of various projects that focus on the country’s vulnerable women population,” said another senior official of a foreign NGO in Kabul.

On Tuesday, the minister of higher education banned women from universities, on the charge that they too were not dressed appropriately.

This ban caused widespread international outrage and several protests, which were violently dispersed by the authorities.

Since returning to power in August last year, the Taliban have already barred teenage girls from high school.

Women have also been pushed out of many government jobs, prevented from traveling without a male relative and ordered to cover up outside the home, ideally with a burqa.

They are also not allowed to enter parks or gardens.

