International migration drives US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth fueled largely by international migration, and the country now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. International Migration The net number of people moving into the US minus the number of people leaving was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. This represented a 168% growth rate over the previous year’s 376,029 international immigrants, with every state that gained residents from abroad, according to 2022 population estimates. The natural increase in births minus the number of deaths added 245,080 more people to the total in what was the first year-over-year increase in total births since 2007. This year’s annual US growth rate of 0.4% was a rebound from 0.1% growth during the worst period of the pandemic from 2020 to 2021, which was the lowest since the country was founded. It is welcome because we would have almost flat growth if not for this immigration, said William Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution. Regionally, the Northeast lost almost 219,000 people in a trend driven largely by local residents leaving New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, as well as deaths. over births in Pennsylvania. The Midwest also lost almost 49,000 residents, driven in part by people moving out of Illinois and deaths outpacing births in Ohio. The South gained 1.3 million residents, the most of any region, driven by population gains in Texas and Florida that topped 400,000 residents each. Other southern states such as North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee had among the largest increases in numbers in the USTexas, the second most populous state in the US, surpassed the 30 million mark, joining California as the state of But California lost more than 113,000 residents and had a population of just over 39 million in 2022, the largest annual decline since New York’s loss of more than 180,000 residents. The population decline was caused by more than 343,000 local residents moving out of California, and this helped reduce the West region’s population growth to just 153,000 residents. Despite the overall population loss, California had the largest increase of any state in international residents, just a hair ahead of Florida by more than 125,000 people. California also had the second largest natural increase, behind only Texas. Births outnumbering deaths and international arrivals made California’s population loss smaller than last year, when it fell by more than 358,000 residents. Florida, on the other hand, had the largest natural decline of any state, with deaths exceeding births by more than 40,000 people. But the gains from international migration, as well as the addition of more than 318,000 residents from internal migration, the most in the country, gave it the highest growth rate of any US state at 1.9%. The Western region in 2022 lost some of its luster as a magnet for internal migration. Without international migration and a significant natural increase from births exceeding deaths, the West region would have lost population due to native residents leaving California, Oregon, and Washington. Western hot spots like Utah, Idaho and Montana also had smaller gains than last year. Some of the slower growth in the West has to do with the pandemic, which has led to fewer people moving and also increased the cost of living in places that were once considered cheaper alternatives to California, according to Frey. There’s not enough magnetism for those classic magnets to leave California, Frey said. Puerto Rico lost 40,000 residents, or 1.3% of its population, due to people leaving and deaths exceeding births. and its population is now 3.2 million.