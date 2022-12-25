China Stops Publishing Daily Covid Data Amid Reports of Big Increase in CasesExBulletin







AP China has banned the publication of daily COVID-19 data, adding to concerns that the country’s leadership may withhold negative information about the pandemic after restrictions are eased. National Health Commission of China said in a statement that it will no longer release the data every day starting Sunday, and that “from now on, the Chinese CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) will release relevant information on COVID for reference and research.” The NHC did not say why the change was made and did not say how often the CDC would release data. China is experiencing a surge in new cases since restrictions were eased. Only in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, the provincial government said it was experiencing about 1 million new cases a day. Meanwhile, Bloomberg and the Financial Times reported on an estimate derived from senior Chinese health officials that as many as 250 million people may have been infected in the first 20 days of December. Despite the rise in cases, China has suspended most public testing booths, meaning there is no accurate public measure of infection rates across the country. Last week, Chinese health officials also defended the country’s high threshold for determining whether a person died of COVID-19. Currently, China excludes anyone infected with COVID who died but also had pre-existing health conditions, and in the four days before the health commission’s decision to end the release of data, China reported zero deaths from COVID. Last week, the World Health Organization warned that China may be “behind the curve” in data reporting, offering assistance in gathering information. The Executive Director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, said: “In China, what has been reported is a relatively low number of ICU cases, but anecdotally the ICUs are filling up.” Airfinity, a British health data firm, estimated last week that China’s true COVID numbers were one million infections and 5,000 deaths per day. On Friday, a health official in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province, said the city was seeing about 500,000 new cases of COVID a day. The report was released by the media, but then appeared to have been edited later to remove the figures. It is also said that there is there was a great need for crematoria. China earlier this month lifted many of its highly restrictive COVID measures following nationwide protests critical of the leadership. The demonstrations were sparked by deaths in an apartment block fire in the city of Urumqi in Xinjiang province, which killed at least 10 people. Some said the deaths could have been prevented if the restrictions were less strict. At a recent conference, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicted up to 1 million deaths in 2023 if China does not maintain social distancing policies. Many are concerned that next month’s Lunar New Year celebrations in China could become a super-spreading event. NPR’s Emily Fang contributed to this report.

