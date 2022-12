King Charles pays tribute to his mother in his first Christmas message as monarch

CNN

Britain’s King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, in his first Christmas broadcast as monarch on Sunday. Speaking in a pre-recorded speech from St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is buried alongside her husband Prince Philip, the new King expressed his gratitude to members of the public who had shown love and sympathy for her. death in September. I remember the deeply touching letters, cards and messages that many of you have sent to my wife and myself, and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown to our entire family, he said. Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We miss them at every familiar moment of the season and remember them in every cherished tradition. King Charles honored the Queen’s legacy during his speech, recalling her belief in the power of eternal light and her faith in people to touch the lives of others. In the well-loved song O Little Town of Bethlehem, we sing how in your dark streets the eternal light shines. My mothers faith in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people and it is something I share wholeheartedly. It is a belief in the extraordinary ability of each person to touch, with kindness and compassion, the lives of others and shine a light in the world around them, he said. This is the essence of our community and the very foundation of our society. Sundays message marks Britain’s first annual Christmas Day broadcast, which has not been delivered by the Queen since her first message in 1957. In her final Christmas speech last year, she spoke of giving relay to the next generation. King Charles also hinted at the war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis, speaking of a time of anxiety and hardship as those around the world face conflict and those at home struggle to pay their bills and keep their families to feed. and warm. The Kings Speech continues a royal family tradition that dates back 90 years and comes days after the first images of the new monarch’s British banknotes were unveiled by the Bank of England. The portrait of King Charles will appear on the 5, 10, 20 and 50 notes. Meanwhile, the rest of the design will remain the same as the current notes that feature the late Queen Elizabeth on the front. Subscribe to Royal Newsa weekly installment that brings you the inside track on the royal family, what they’re up to in public and what’s going on behind the palace walls.

