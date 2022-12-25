UN Secretary-General deeply concerned by Taliban reported ban on women working for NGOs in Afghanistan





or declaration issued by the spokesman Stphane Dujarric said that Secretary General Antonio Guterreswas deeply concerned by the reported order of de facto Taliban authorities” and that the UN chief reiterates the rights of all women to participate in the workforce, thereby contributing to the greater good. According to media reports, the Taliban ordered all foreign and domestic non-governmental groups (NGOs) in Afghanistan to suspend the employment of women after reportedly receiving serious complaints about their dress code. Reports of this latest restriction come less than a week after Taliban authorities banned women from attending universities, prompting strong condemnation from the UN and prompting reported protests in parts of Afghanistan. The statement issued on Saturday by the UN Spokesperson went on to note that the United Nations and its partners, including national and international NGOs, are helping more than 28 million Afghans who depend on humanitarian aid to survive . Effective delivery of humanitarian aid requires full, safe and unhindered access for all aid workers, including women. The reported ban on women working with the international community to save lives and livelihoods in Afghanistan will cause further untold hardship for the people of Afghanistan, the statement said. it ended UN in Afghanistan to seek clarification In a separate statement, the UN Office of Humanitarian Coordination in Afghanistan, sentenced the latest round of restrictions on women’s participation and emphasized that any such order by the de facto authorities would violate women’s most basic rights as well as be a clear violation of humanitarian principles. The UN in Afghanistan continued to say it would seek to meet with the Taliban leadership to get clarity on the reported order. Women must be empowered to play a critical role in all aspects of life, including humanitarian response. Their participation must be respected and preserved. This latest decision will only further harm those most vulnerable, especially women and girls, the statement said. In addition, the UN in Afghanistan and its partners reminded the de facto authorities that removing women’s free will to choose their own destiny, systematically devaluing and excluding them from all aspects of public and political life, it takes the country backwards, jeopardizing efforts for any meaningful peace or stability in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/12/1131997 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

