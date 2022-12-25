Three foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban female workers





CNN

–



Three foreign aid groups said Sunday they were moving to temporarily suspend their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban banned female non-governmental organization workers from coming to work.

We cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without our female staff, aid organizations Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International said in a joint statement on Sunday.

Without women leading our response, we would not have collectively reached millions of Afghans in need as of August 2021. Beyond impacting the delivery of life-saving aid, this will impact thousands of jobs in the midst of a major economic crisis , says the statement, which was signed by the heads of the three NGOs.

“As we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programs, ensuring that men and women can equally continue our life-saving assistance in Afghanistan,” the statement added.

The Taliban administration on Saturday ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter from the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs. Non-compliance will result in the cancellation of the licenses of the NGOs in question, the ministry said.

In the letter, the ministry cites non-compliance with Islamic dress codes and other laws and regulations as the reason for the decision.

Recently, there have been serious complaints regarding non-compliance with the Islamic hijab and other laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirates, the letter said, adding that as a result instructions are issued to suspend the work of all female employees of national and international non-governmental organizations. .

Earlier this week, the Taliban government suspended university education for all female students in Afghanistan.

In a televised press conference on Thursday, the Taliban’s higher education minister said they had banned women from universities for not respecting Islamic dress codes and other Islamic values, citing female students traveling without a male guardian. The move sparked outrage among women in Afghanistan.

A group of women took to the streets in the city of Herat on Saturday to protest against the ban on the university. Video footage circulating on social media shows Taliban officials using a water cannon to disperse female protesters. The girls could be seen running from the water cannon and cheering cowardly at the officials.

The new restrictions mark another step in the Taliban’s brutal crackdown on Afghan women’s freedoms, following the hardline Islamist group’s takeover of the country in August 2021.

Although the Taliban have repeatedly claimed to protect the rights of girls and women, they have in fact done the opposite, taking away the hard-won freedoms they have fought tirelessly for over the past two decades.

Some of his most striking restrictions have been around education, with girls also banned from returning to secondary schools in March. The move devastated many students and their families, who described to CNN their dashed dreams of becoming doctors, teachers or engineers.

The United Nations on Saturday condemned the Taliban’s NGO announcement and said it would try to secure a meeting with the Taliban leadership to seek clarity.

Women must be empowered to play a critical role in all aspects of life, including humanitarian response. Banning women from work would violate women’s most basic rights, as well as being a clear violation of humanitarian principles, the UN statement said. This latest decision will only further harm those most vulnerable, especially women and girls.

UNICEF said the order was an egregious rollback of rights for girls and women (that) will have far-reaching consequences for the provision of health, nutrition and education services to children.

Amnesty International called for the ban to be lifted immediately and for the Taliban to stop abusing their power.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also condemned the move on Saturday. Deeply concerned that the Taliban’s ban on women sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan will disrupt life-saving aid to millions, he tweeted. Women are central to humanitarian operations around the world. This decision could be devastating for the Afghan people.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid said US officials should not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

Those organizations operating in Afghanistan are obliged to respect the laws and regulations of our country, he wrote on Twitter on Sunday, adding: We do not allow anyone to speak irresponsibly or make threats about the decisions or officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan under the title. of humanitarian aid.