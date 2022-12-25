China’s top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections rise





CNN

–



China’s top health authority has announced it has stopped publishing daily numbers of Covid-19 cases after reports claimed that the true number of ongoing outbreaks in the country it is much worse than the official figures published by the authorities.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday that relevant information on the outbreak would be released by China’s CDC, a sub-department managed by the NHC. The decision to delegate its affairs to a lower authority comes as China experiences an unprecedented wave of coronavirus after a drastic easing of restrictions.

The statement did not say how often China’s CDC would release its Covid reports. Traditionally, China’s CDC only publishes monthly summaries of all infectious diseases regulated under Chinese law, ranging from seasonal flu to hepatitis B and plague.

Since China drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the spread of the virus nationally.

China no longer officially counts its total number of infections after authorities shut down their nationwide network of PCR testing booths and said they would stop collecting data on asymptomatic cases. People in China are now using rapid antigen tests to detect infections and are not required to report positive results.

Health officials in China’s Zhejiang province, located south of Shanghai, said on Sunday they were seeing more than a million new cases of Covid-19 a day. The province has a population of 64 million according to the latest census data released in 2021. According to CNN’s calculations, that would show about 1,563 new daily infections per 100,000 people.

Zhejiang health commission vice chairman Yu Xinle said the province’s current wave is expected to peak around New Year’s Day with daily infection numbers reaching 2 million. which would reach more than 3,000 new daily cases per 100,000 people and last a week before falling.

The 9 million-strong city of Qingdao in northern Shandong province is also seeing about half a million new infections each day, the city’s health chief Bo Tao told reporters on Friday, adding that the peak is yet to come. According to CNN’s calculations, this represents 5,556 infections per 100,000 residents.

In the southern manufacturing hub of Dongguan, a city with a population of more than 10 million, health officials said Friday they are seeing between 250,000 and 350,000 new cases each day.

The peak of Covid infection is approaching, infection numbers are increasing at an accelerating rate in Dongguan, our health system and health workers are facing unprecedented challenges and tremendous pressure, the city’s health authority said in a statement.

For nearly three years, the Chinese government has used strict lockdowns, centralized quarantines, mass testing and rigorous contact tracing to curb the spread of the virus. That costly strategy was abandoned earlier in December after an outbreak of protests across the country against the tight restrictions that have upended businesses and daily life.

But experts have warned that the country is ill-prepared for such a drastic outbreak, having failed to increase vaccination rates for the elderly, increase intensive care and intensive care capacity in hospitals and stockpile antiviral drugs.

A study earlier in December found that China’s sudden and unprepared exit from zero-Covid could lead to nearly 1 million deaths.

Almost 250 million people in China may have been infected with Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal estimate by the nations top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported on Friday.

If accurate, the estimate, which CNN cannot independently confirm, would account for roughly 18% of China’s 1.4 billion people and represent the largest global outbreak of Covid-19 to date.

The cited figures were presented during an internal meeting of China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday, according to both media outlets that cited sources familiar with the matter or involved in the discussions. The NHC’s summary of Wednesday’s meeting said it delved into the treatment of patients affected by the new outbreak.

The figures are in stark contrast to public NHC data, which reported just 62,592 symptomatic cases in the first 20 days of December. CNN has reached out to the NHC for comment.

Facing growing skepticism that it is understating deaths from Covid, the Chinese government recently defended the accuracy of its official report by revealing that it had updated its method of counting deaths caused by the virus.

According to the latest guidelines from the National Health Commission, only those whose death is caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting the virus are classified as Covid deaths, Wang Guiqiang, a senior doctor, told a news conference on Tuesday. of infectious diseases.

Those thought to have died from another disease or underlying condition, such as a heart attack, will not be counted as deaths from the virus, even if they were sick with Covid at the time, he said.

Officially, China had reported only eight deaths from Covid this month as of December 22, an unusually low figure given the rapid spread of the virus and relatively low rates of vaccination boosters among the vulnerable elderly.

The official report has been met with disbelief and ridicule online, where posts mourning loved ones dying of Covid abound. Caixin, a Chinese financial magazine known for its investigative pieces, reported the deaths of two veteran state media journalists infected with Covid, days before the official toll was zero.