Waterway approaches $900 million globally, boosted by international ticket sales – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





James Cameron and Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water has generated $855 million in global ticket sales since its Dec. 16 release and is the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2022.

Domestically, the sequel earned an estimated $56 million in its second weekend in theaters, a 58% drop from its debut.

Ticket analysts noted that cold winter weather and storms over the Christmas weekend are likely to lead to slower domestic ticket sales. Disney and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water earned an estimated $56 million in its second weekend in theaters, down 58% from its debut. A drop in ticket sales is common for blockbuster titles, with most seeing a 50% to 70% drop. This metric, known as the second week dropit’s often used as an indicator of whether a film will have longevity at the box office or could be quickly turned off. Films that drop less than 50% are expected to have solid, long runs, while those that top 70% are likely to see ticket sales continue to drop sharply as the film fades from the public eye. “The second weekend drop for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ puts it right in the zone where it needs to be as this performance will set the tone for the continued box office ride for the film,” said senior Paul Dergarabedian. media analyst at Comscore. Ticket analysts noted that cold winter weather and storms over the Christmas weekend are likely to lead to slower domestic ticket sales. Additionally, international ticket sales continue to boom. The second-week decline for markets outside the US and Canada was 43.9%. Waterway was always expected to generate at least 70% of its box office from international ticket sales, and that’s where the split lies as of Sunday. “The Way of Water” has generated $855 million in global ticket sales since its Dec. 16 release, $254 million domestically and $601 million from international markets. Currently, it is the fifth highest grossing film released in 2022. Paramount and Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is the current leader with $1.48 billion worldwide, followed by Universal Jurassic World: Dominion ($1 billion), Disney and Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($952 million) and Universal and Illumination’s Minions: Rise of Gru ($939 million). Waterway is less than half of what Cameron said the film needs to generate in order to be considered profitable. Despite fading word of mouth, which has focused on stunning visuals beaten down by a weak plot, the Avatar sequel has room to hit the box office. Disney and Marvel’s next big blockbuster “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” doesn’t hit theaters until Feb. 17, leaving “The Way of Water” a long stretch at the box office without strong competition. “January lacks a lot of direct competition against the movie,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com. “That’s when the Avatar sequel could make up for any perceived lost ground toward reaching long-term expectations, if at all.” “We live in a world where the desire for instant gratification leads to using early results as the ultimate barometer of a movie’s success,” he said. “Realistically, sometimes it makes sense, but sometimes it doesn’t. This is one of the last situations.” Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. NBCUniversal is the distributor of “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”

