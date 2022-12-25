Travel chaos at Denver International Airport continues on Christmas Eve





Delays, cancellations and baggage problems continued Saturday as passengers endured a chaotic Christmas Eve at Denver International Airport as a massive storm continued to affect holiday travel. “Don’t go to the airport during Christmas break,” said Dahlia Alverson. She and her grandparents, the Gardners, hope to return home to San Antonio after multiple delays and cancellations “I called every other airline and there are no flights for this evening,” said Julie Gardner. They hope to avoid spending Christmas at the airport, but have found hotels and rental cars booked. “It’s an adventure,” Gardner said. Renee Hawley of Ohio was only planning to stop in Denver for a quick break on her way home. “I got here and my flight to Columbus was canceled so I’m trying to find my bag but they’re telling me I’m not allowed to have my bag my bag is going to Columbus,” Hawley said. After her second flight was also canceled, Hawley is now stranded in Colorado without her bag. “My laptops are there and I work from home, so I don’t know if I’ll be able to work next week. There’s medicine, presents and all my clothes! I only have what I’m wearing.” Hawley said. Colorado residents LouAnn Olson and Susan Casper met Saturday when their flight to Raleigh was canceled, and they also found themselves stranded without bags. “We asked about our luggage because it was taken from us and the luggage is being shipped to Raleigh,” Olson said. “And then there are no flights out for two days, and our luggage won’t be delivered to us,” Casper said. Both women said Southwest told them their bags would not be delivered to Colorado, now they would have to spend Christmas without their families or belongings. “I’m sad. She is too,” Olson said, “since Covid I’m used to being alone during the holidays.” CBS Colorado reached out to Southwest Airlines about the no-return baggage issue, they told us this is not their policy and they make every effort to ship a customer’s bag back to them.

