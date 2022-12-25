Top Midsize Sedans with Best Gas Mileage for 2023

Bringing home, a brand-new car is always a dream come true for any new family. With a new car comes new responsibilities, which include maintenance, servicing, cleanliness, and most important part, fuel expenses. And it covers a major part of every family’s monthly bills. Hence, every cash-conscious driver would prefer a less fuel-hungry car so that he/she could save that for vacation budget or holiday purchase.

While crossovers are taking the automotive world by storm, there are still some who prefer sedans. Offering a fine blend of luxury, comfort and spacious interior, midsize sedans are a perfect fit for any family. However, the average American household now spends more on utility bills and EMIs than ever before. This is forcing the people to offset costs elsewhere. And since fuel expenses take a major chunk of their income, people look for the best gas mileage sedans . Moreover, these fuel-efficient sedans play their part in saving the environment, in an age where global warming and pollution are wreaking havoc.

Hyundai Sonata

2023 Hyundai Sonata mesmerizes you with its charming aura and stands out as a high-end midsize sedan with a modest price tag. This stylish midsize sedan has a lot to offer than just looks; you get an efficient powertrain, splendid interior and high-end tech gizmos. But most importantly, the Sonata is also very frugal. EPA estimates show that it returns 27 MPG in the city and 37 MPG on the highway. This equates to a cost-effective EPA estimate of 31 MPG combined. To make things even better, the Sonata Blue (hybrid variant) returns a splendid 52 MPG combined.

Toyota Camry

Camry has been a staple in the budget midsize sedan segment for years now. Its 2023 edition has a lot of things to look forward to, like new safety features, fuel efficient powertrain and spacious interior. Likewise, the Camry also offers one of the best MPG figures in the market , with its base version rated at 28 MPG in the city and 39 MPG on the highway. Like Sonata, Camry also comes in a hybrid guise which returns 51 MPG in the city and 53 MPG on the highway.

Subaru Legacy

Subaru Legacy is one of the most practical midsize sedans in the market, offering functionality, practicality, and comfort in a cost-effective package. And the 2023 Legacy justifies its value for money approach even further. EPA estimates show that it returns about 27 MPG in the city and 35 MPG on the highway with its base powertrain. With the optional turbo mill, Legacy is rated at 23 MPG in the city and 31 MPG on the highway which is slightly lesser.

Kia K5

2023 Kia K5 is an extroverted midsize family sedan, with its standout styling distinguishing itself from the rest of the segment. The sporty K5 feels enigmatic with its jazzy powertrain and great practicality. Plus, the K5 also ends up saving you some valuable bucks in the long term, thanks to its EPA fuel economy of 27 MPG in the city and 37 MPG on the highway. And these figures are on par with other sedans in its class. However, the performance-oriented GT trim offers slightly lower MPG figures, rated at 24 MPG in the city and 32 MPG on the highway.

Cadillac CT5

2023 Cadillac CT5 is a splendid entry-level luxury sedan that conjures a stylish blend of performance and tech. The CT5’s refined performance and lavish interior certainly makes it an excellent choice for a family of 4-5. 2023 CT5 also offers a decent fuel economy, with EPA estimates of 23 MPG in the city, 33 MPG on the highway, and 27 MPG combined with its base inline-4 powertrain. These figures are certainly frugal considering it is a luxury sedan.

Genesis G80

Genesis G80 is one of the dark horses of the midsize luxury sedan segment , challenging its elite German rivals in terms of luxury, performance, and driving dynamics. And the 2023 Genesis G80 looks strikingly elegant on the outside and lavish on the inside while catering to the environment. The base powertrain returns about 23 MPG in the city and 32 MPG on the highway. This ends up saving you plenty of money while you drive your luxury sedan in elegance. Moreover, Genesis also offers an all-electrified G80 variant for 2023 MY; this is the first all-electric vehicle in the brand’s lineup.

Volvo S90

Volvo S90 is a prime example of elegant European build when it comes to sedans. And the 2023 S90 offers the best of luxury and safety features . Moreover, for 2023 MY it comes with an updated base powertrain. The engine lineup includes a base B6 mild hybrid and a T8 hybrid powertrain, both of which are very fuel efficient. The base S90 is rated 23 MPG in the city and 31 MPG on the highway, while the greener hybrid variant returns 66 MPGe combined. So, you can drive around in your comfortable luxury sedan in peace without having to worry about burning too much fuel.

Honda Accord

Spy shots of the 2023 Honda Accord revealed a sleek new sedan that will instantly grab the eyes of onlookers on the streets. We expect the class-leading Accord to offer a range of fuel-efficient powertrains to its customers. The current Accord offers splendid interior space, technology, and comfort inside, while also offering you economy figures of 30 MPG in the city and 38 MPG on the highway. This economy is certainly one of the best figures that you would get from a midsize family sedan.

Conclusion

Based on continuous market research and customer reports, we have shortlisted the most frugal midsize sedans in the market . These sedans mentioned above are stylish, versatile, and equally comfortable for your family while also gulping less fuel at the same time. It saves your precious money and time by eliminating a few trips to your gas station from your monthly to-do list. And these midsize sedans are certainly playing their part in reducing the environmental pollution.